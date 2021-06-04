100 years ago

June 4, 1921

SEARCY -- Luke E. Pryor, a farmer living at West Point, a settlement 10 miles southeast of Searcy, is in the custody of officers here charged with obtaining $55,000 under false pretences. Officers arrived here today from St. Louis to take him to that city. Pryor, however, refuses to accompany the officers and says he will fight extradition. Pryor was indicted by the Grand Jury at St. Louis on the complaint of E. Mason Roberts of that city, who alleged that Pryor obtained a $15,000 equity in a farm and $40,000 in notes from him for the American Automobile and Supply Company of St. Louis, which, he said, was represented by Pryor to be a flourishing instruction.

50 years ago

June 4, 1971

• Problems have arisen in financing a new state agency created by the 1971 legislature to enforce drug control laws and the existence of the agency may be endangered, it was learned Thursday. As part of some comprehensive drug control legislation enacted by the legislature, a Narcotic and Toxic Substances Control Division was created within the Public Safety Department. The Division was meant to be the chief state enforcement agency for drug control laws and to provide expert assistance to local law enforcement officials, several of whom endorsed it.

25 years ago

June 4, 1996

• Officials were trying to determine Monday why the recently renovated Pulaski County Courthouse's roof has leaked twice in less than a week. Heavy rains apparently flooded gutters Saturday, causing what one official called minor leaks as water streamed from the rotunda's stained-glass dome and down marble columns like a slow-moving fountain. What remained were harmless puddles in an annex built in 1917. Employees in fourth-floor court offices reported trickles of water and beads of condensation on ceiling tiles, but no real damage.

10 years ago

June 4, 2011

• Eight additional Arkansas counties were designated for federal disaster assistance targeted to cities and counties Friday to help with recovery from flooding, storms and tornadoes in April and May. The counties added to the May 2 disaster declaration -- Bradley, Jackson, Lee, Lonoke, Mississippi, Prairie, St. Francis and Woodruff -- are eligible to receive public-assistance funds to help with the cleanup of debris and repairs of infrastructure damaged by storms. In all, 52 Arkansas counties can receive either public or individual assistance funds.