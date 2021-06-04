OTHERS SAY: Get the lead out

Because even tiny amounts of lead can harm the brain, every day that lead finds its way into the drinking water of households is a day that could damage children who live in Chicago homes with lead service lines.

So imagine if those days turned into years. In fact, imagine if some homes in the city weren't slated to get their lead-lined water supply lines replaced for 50 years. The cumulative harm could be serious.

That's why there's a major flaw in new Illinois legislation that would require the removal of lead service lines across the state.

The mandate is sensible. But the proposal, at the request of the city, gives Chicago 50 years to complete its lead service line removal program. That's a too-generous timeline.

Chicago has itself to blame for being stuck with this vitally important--and extremely expensive--task. Before 1986, Chicago actually required the use of lead service lines as the connection between water mains and a household's plumbing. In 1986, the city banned the practice, but only because action by Congress forced it to that year.

Today, it's estimated that in Chicago there are roughly 400,000 homes and small apartment buildings with lead service lines. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has embraced the overall goal of getting lead out of Chicago's water supply. So far, however, her approach appears far too tentative.

Chicago officials have estimated the cost of lead pipe replacement at as much as $10 billion.

No one expects the problem to disappear overnight, next year or in five years. But 50 years is far too long, and the legislation that lays out that timeline is wrong to give Chicago that long of a leash. By the same token, Lightfoot and Chicago would be very wrong to take it.