Pine Bluff area Church News beginning June 4

• CHURCHES OF GREATER PINE BLUFF will host the second annual Revival of Hope from noon to 8 p.m. June 5 at Hestand Stadium. Admission is free. The event will include live music, giveaways, refreshments such as hot dogs and popcorn, and bounce houses. Many churches will be involved, according to a spokesman.

• FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. ExpressRX Pharmacy will administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone 16 years or older can register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment.

• OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the church. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release. People may just come by the church for the vaccination or register with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587. Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to participate in a Family Portrait Day fundraiser Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13. Participants will receive one 8X10, two 5X7 and eight wallet size photos for $10. Additional photo packages will also be available for purchase. For details and appointment times, call (870) 643-3937. The community is also invited to attend services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Family Night on Tuesdays. Bible Study starts at 6 p.m. followed by Personal Financial Education class at 7 p.m. The free finance class topics include grants, small business loans, feasibility of a business idea and knowing the business market. Also, the community is invited to Sunday services. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. with classes for adults and youth. Morning worship service begins at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church is practicing social distancing and has hand sanitizer wipes available. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

