Project brings greenhouse to elementary

GRAVETTE — Thanks to an ambitious project by second-grade teacher Vicki Holloway, the outdoor classroom at Glenn Duffy Elementary School now has a greenhouse.

When Holloway received one of Superintendent Maribel Childress’ Innovation Grants, she used the funds to build a greenhouse for instructional purposes. She labeled her proposal the Growing Green Project and both she and her students agree it’s been a most rewarding project.

Holloway said her goals were to teach her students how to meet some of their basic food needs by growing their own food using methods such as garden plots and container gardening to explore growing food, utilizing the greenhouse and outdoor classroom raised beds, and integrating hands-on learning experiences to complement the second-semester science studies of habitats, plant needs and the pollination process. And, maybe most importantly, just give them a chance to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and birdsongs.

She asked herself what she could do to add to the outdoor classroom area, as well as utilize what was already there. When her idea materialized, she ran with it. Not only did Glenn Duffy principal Nikki Brecheen approve the grant application; she said it would work well with a FoodCorps grant involving school gardening she was investigating for the future.

Holloway’s students jumped right in, planted seeds in the raised bed and observed their growth, hatched and released ladybugs and butterflies in the outdoor classroom plant area after observing their life cycle as part of their habitat study. They studied pollination and different ways that seeds are transported and grow and learned about plant needs for the last few weeks as they watched their radishes and lettuce plants grow.

Extreme cold and a bit of snow early in the year delayed construction of the greenhouse and students weren’t able to get plants started as early as they hoped in the greenhouse. Then they had to wait until the threat of frost had passed before moving them to the outdoors, so it’s been a struggle to be able to harvest radishes and lettuce before classes were dismissed for the summer. But, as Vicki says, “There is much promise for the greenhouse next school year!”

“One of the effects of the project that I find most fascinating and exciting is that students are talking about how they are creating their own gardening projects at home with their families,” Holloway noted. “Some are talking about creating garden plots, some are talking about building raised beds, some are talking about a few patio containers with plants in them, but they are taking their learning out of their classroom life and into their home life. Because of this, I feel that GDE Growing Green has been a success!”

Holloway shared the following thoughts from her students to illustrate how much they enjoyed the Growing Green project:

“I made a connection from our GDE Growing Green project to gardening at home and nature.” Pearl

“It taught us we could plant things in different ways — gardens, pots, small containers — so we can easily move them or we can have enough space to grow things.” Clare

“It taught me that everything has a life cycle.” — Raylea

“Growing our own food can help us not waste money.” —Azariah

“I liked it. I think it is cool.” — Mason

“When we grow food and we have extra, we can save it for later (— Peyton) or give it to someone else.” — Azariah

“I think plants are cool. I want to get a garden in the future and I’m already planning it.” — Ernest

“I learned it’s not a rush. Take your time.” — Alisa