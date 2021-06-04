Protester is given 'one more chance'

A federal magistrate judge offered a protester, who was indicted in the firebombing of a police car last summer, "one more chance" Thursday to remain free before her trial.

Aline Espinosa-Villegas appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe after she violated the terms of her pretrial release, according to a probation officer.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacy R. Williams and Espinosa-Villegas' attorney, David W. Parker, agreed that Espinosa-Villegas would not be sent to jail on Thursday but would be arrested if she violates the terms of her release again.

In court Thursday, Volpe said there were "allegations the defendant has violated several conditions of her release," including that Espinosa-Villegas tested positive for marijuana, violated her 10 p.m. curfew and removed her electronic monitor equipment.

During the hearing, the judge explained when he received documents from the probation officer detailing those allegations he was convinced it "will be time for Ms. Espinosa to go put on an orange jumpsuit and deal with her defense while she is in custody."

But Volpe said Parker persuaded him to give his client another chance.

"You're going have one more chance," Volpe said. "And if I were you, I would get with your [probation] officer, and I would figure what it's going to take to make sure that you know exactly what your left and right limits are. Because the next time it's just going to be a warrant."

Espinosa-Villegas tested positive for marijuana multiple times, violating the terms of her pretrial release, according to a petition for a summons filed in May.

Volpe brought up how it was a "kind of a big yuck yuck" when Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, one of Espinosa-Villegas' co-defendants, asked, "Do you mean marijuana too?" drawing a ripple of laughter after Volpe told the defendants to avoid drugs during a December hearing.

At Thursday's hearing, Volpe reminded Espinosa-Villegas marijuana was illegal under federal law even if she had a medical marijuana card from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Espinosa-Villegas, along with four other activists -- Mujera Benjamin Lungaho, Emily Nowlin, Renea Goddard and Jeffry -- was indicted for maliciously attempting to damage or destroy police cars.

Some of those attempts included using Molotov cocktails, according to the indictment filed in February.

The five activists took part in protests last summer after the death of George Floyd. The protests in Little Rock coincided with similar demonstrations around the country after a police officer in Minneapolis killed Floyd.

Espinosa-Villegas faces charges of conspiring "to maliciously damage and destroy" an Arkansas State Police patrol car and maliciously damaging and destroying an Arkansas State Police patrol car.

The activist also faces charges of possessing a Molotov cocktail "in furtherance of a crime of violence," and possessing a firearm -- specifically a Molotov cocktail -- that is not registered in the "National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record."

Espinosa-Villegas has pleaded innocent.