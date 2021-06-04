Rays pick up 1st complete game in five years

NEW YORK -- Ryan Yarbrough became a big leaguer at a time when the highest esteem was reserved for pitchers who started games and those that finished them.

The Tampa Bay Rays left-hander has helped transform baseball in a role that does neither, and so he knows how rare a chance he got Thursday when Manager Kevin Cash gave him back the ball with the chance to start and finish the ninth inning.

"My whole mission was just to get all three," Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay's first complete game in more than five years, Austin Meadows homered off shaky Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and drove in five runs, and the Rays beat New York 9-2 Thursday.

Yarbrough (3-3), best known as Tampa Bay's go-to bulk man in the early days of the opener, hadn't won a start since Aug. 11, 2019. He threw a career-high 82/3 innings that day, but with the Rays' clinging to a 1-0 lead over Seattle, Cash yanked him after just 100 pitches.

Staked to a big lead this time, Yarbrough was allowed to finish out with a career-most 113 pitches.

"It kind of comes full circle, I guess," Yarbrough said.

Tampa Bay had gone a major league record streak of 731 games without a complete game since Matt Andriese's two-hit shutout of Oakland on May 14, 2016. Toronto now has gone the longest at 231 games.

"Our team put us in a really good chance for me to do that," Yarbrough said. "With how we do things, with a close lead, that's not going to be able to happen."

The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season. New York fell 41/2 games back of Tampa Bay and has dropped seven of 10 entering their first series this year against the rival Red Sox.

Yarbrough escaped a key jam in the fourth and allowed home runs to Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar, but otherwise cruised.

The 29-year-old gave up two runs and six hits. He walked none and struck out six.

"I'm sure he was probably sucking a little wind there in the eighth and ninth innings," Cash said. "But I hope it's something he wanted because we really appreciated him being able to complete it."

RED SOX 5, ASTROS 1 Martin Perez pitched 72/3 scoreless innings, and Boston avoided a four-game sweep by beating Houston.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 1 Yoan Moncada and Jake Lamb hit two of Chicago's four home runs and the White Sox beat Detroit.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 5 Salvador Perez hit two home runs and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when center fielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball as Kansas City defeated Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 1 Dansby Swanson hit his 10th home run of the season in Atlanta's four-run sixth inning as the Braves defeated Washington.

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3 Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to a victory over Miami.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that helped Milwaukee beat Arizona.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 2 Jesse Winker hit a two-run home run for Cincinnati and Vladimir Gutierrez earned his first career win in a victory over St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 11, RANGERS 6 Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and Colorado beat Texas to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts heading to the dugout after allowing a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows (17) trots home after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tampa Bay Rays Mike Zunino, right, slides in to score as New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, backs up the late throw from right field during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows, center, is greeted by Brandon Lowe (8) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)