ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Shevin Brace, 25, of 90 Bryorwood Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Brace was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Robin McCurdy, 60, of 19824 Missouri 112, Apt. 14 in Cassville, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. McCurdy was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Anthony Flores, 36, of 112 W. Sycamore St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Flores was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Briar Baker, 30, of 1792 N. Best Friend Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Baker was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Destiny Herrera, 21, of 67 W. Village Lake Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Herrera was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

• Phillip Woodson, 55, of 6086 Madison County 6041 in Elkins was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape, sexual assault, sexually grooming a child and tampering with evidence. Woodson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Springdale

• James Emerson, 35, of 3776 Don Tyson Blvd. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Emerson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Mose Smith, 39, of Route 1, Box 1680 in Stillwell, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Smith was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• John Tillison, 41, of 1505 E. Maple St. in Enid, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Tillison was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.