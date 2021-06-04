Senior centers serve to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available next week:

• Monday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears and milk.

• Tuesday -- Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries and milk.

• Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie and milk.

• Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, brownie and milk.

• Friday -- Oven fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapples and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center: (870) 543-6323.

Lottery scholarship cutoff is July 1

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced that July 1 is the deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship. The lottery provides tuition assistance to traditional and non-traditional students attending universities and two-year colleges – both public and private – in the state.

Funding is also available for high school students who wish to start early on receiving credit for college courses through the Arkansas Concurrent Academic Challenge Scholarship. Details: scholarships.adhe.edu.

ATU Ozark honors area students

Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus announced its honors' lists for the spring 2021 semester, including two area recipients. The chancellor's list recognizes students who complete a semester with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while the honor roll honors students with a GPA between 3.5-3.9.

Honorees include: Bailey Adair of Monticello; and Billy Robertson (4.0) of White Hall, according to a news release.

Leadership class sees cultural sites

The Leadership Pine Bluff class recently took part in a session that focuses on cultural attractions in the city. The class is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Leadership Pine Bluff visited the new ARTSpace on Main as well as the new Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, according to the Chamber newsletter.