The Lord really wants to help you manage big and small decisions. So much so, that He’s given us a Holy Spirit Manager in charge of advocacy, intercession, and decision support. Call on Him for direction. Ultimately, His job is to lead you in righteous living.

However, if you need another approach, look to Jesus. He used a simple decision-making model during His ministry.

It’s a one-step process revealed in John 5:19-20 (NIV): Jesus gave them this answer: Very truly I tell you, the Son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing, because whatever the Father does the Son also does. For the Father loves the Son and shows him all he does. Yes, and he will show him even greater works than these, so that you will be amazed.

Jesus only did what the Father said – plain and simple. He didn’t independently take on His own agenda. The same relationship is true of the Holy Spirit.

The God-Heads are unified in their efforts. They are not a secret society that conceals their purpose from mankind. Quite the opposite. From the beginning, God has been inviting mankind into His plans to reflect Himself and to help you make Godly choices.

Genesis 1:26: And God said, let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.

Psalms 32:8: I will instruct you and teach you in the way which you should go; I will advise you with My eye upon you.

The word “teach” in Psalms 32:8, paints a visual portrait of understanding our life trajectory. In this case “teach” is symbolic with someone shooting an arrow or aiming with controlled precision.

I believe the arrow represents us and the archer represents God. The skilled archer (God) releases his bow in the direction “He chooses.” And, prayer is the way for you to know the way. Prayer is the key to knowing God-choices.

So, become the arrow. Be strong, sturdy, and straight. Don’t resist the archer’s pull on your life. Surrender to the trajectory like the arrow. And, know this: God will keep his eye on you at all times.

He looks ahead and sees all. He never loses sight of the arrow. The approach to the target may be a hard undertaking but you will be kept by God’s watchful eye as you fulfill His purpose. And, by surrendering to the Archer, your choices will become a God-surrendered choice.

-Brenette Wilder of Lee’s Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. Her blog is available at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com.

Editor’s note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.