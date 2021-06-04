State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Sources: UA assistant to LSU

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman might be on the brink of losing a top assistant and protege in offensive line coach Brad Davis.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Davis is expected to take the vacant offensive line coach job at LSU.

Long-time college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, citing sources, also reported on Thursday that Davis was expected to take the job in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

Davis, 41, has rebuffed other job offers during his 18 months with the Razorbacks.

LSU was in the market for an offensive line coach after Coach Ed Orgeron abruptly announced on Wednesday that he was parting ways with James Cregg, who had been with the Tigers since December 2017. The Tigers won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top offensive line during its championship season of 2019.

Davis was Pittman's second hire after landing the Arkansas head coaching job in December 2019 following former Missouri head Coach Barry Odom. Davis, an alumnus of Baton Rouge Belaire Magnet, got his start in coaching at Southern Lab in the Louisiana capital city.

Davis played for Pittman in his time at Oklahoma and helped the Sooners win two Big 12 championships and the 2000 national championship. Pittman later helped him land a graduate assistant position at North Carolina in 2008.

Davis has worked the last four seasons in the SEC, starting in 2017 at Florida followed by two seasons on Odom's staff at Missouri.

-- Tom Murphy

ATHLETICS

Ex-ASU RB gets athletic department post

Former Arkansas State University running back Jamal Jones was named Director of Letterwinner Relations on Thursday, joining ASU's athletic department after six years within the Red Wolves' football program. Jones replaces former Red Wolf Carlos McCants, who held the role until he followed Terry Mohajir to the University of Central Florida this spring.

Jones holds two degrees from ASU and will oversee membership and initiatives within the A-State Letterman's Club. As a player, he rushed for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns across five seasons on the field. Jones was a member of two Sun Belt Conference championship winning teams and went to five postseason bowl games during his career.

-- Eli Lederman

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU assistant to coach at Tallahassee CC

Arkansas State University men's basketball assistant Rick Cabrera was named the head coach of the men's basketball program at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College on Thursday. He leaves the Red Wolves after two seasons in Jonesboro under Coach Mike Balado.

Cabrera spent the past 13 years as a Division I assistant at Tennessee-Chattanooga (2008-12), Tennessee Tech (2012-17) and Austin Peay (2017-19) before arriving at ASU for the 2019-20 season. Cabrera holds previous head coaching experience at Lackawanna (Pa.) College, where he led the Falcons to a pair of region titles from 2004-08.

-- Eli Lederman

BASEBALL

UCA's Cleveland on All-America team

University of Central Arkansas right-hander Tyler Cleveland was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Wednesday.

The freshman reliever from Sheridan struck out 84 batters and walked 15 in 66 2/3 innings pitched, posting a 2.43 ERA in his debut season with the Bears. Cleveland held opposing hitters to a .198 batting average -- third in the Southland Conference -- and led the league with nine saves, which is tied for third all-time in program history. In his lone start of the season on April 25, Cleveland struck out 12 in a three-hit, complete-game shutout over Stephen F. Austin.

Cleveland's 2021 performance earned him Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. He is the only representative from the conference on the All-America teams.

-- Eli Lederman

MOTOR SPORTS

CCSDS hits two in-state tracks

The late models of the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series will visit Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg tonight and Little Rock's I-30 Speedway on Saturday night.

Entering the weekend, Brian Rickman of Columbus, Miss., holds the series points lead by 95 points over Shreveport's B.J. Robinson. Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo., is third, followed by Trumann's Kyle Beard and Morgan Bagley of Longview, Texas.

In March, Beard won the series' previous visit to Old No. 1 Speedway. Tonight's winner will collect $3,000. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children aged 6-12 get in for $10. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children aged 6-12.

On Saturday at I-30, the series will hold the 11th annual Rockabilly 45, paying $5,000 to win. The track's IMCA modified, IMCA stock car, factory stock and young guns divisions will also compete. Adult grandstand admission is $20 and children aged 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. for both events.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services