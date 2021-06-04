State's covid hospitalizations fall as new cases, active cases rise

Arkansas posted its largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases in 10 days on Friday, even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell for the third consecutive day.

The state's count of cases rose by 253, while the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by two, to 178.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,845.

The increase of 253 cases was the largest since May 25, when the state added 329 cases. The second-largest increase since that date was an increase of 242 cases on Wednesday. Friday was thus the second time in three days in which the state added its largest number of coronavirus cases in more than a week.

The increase in cases on Friday was larger by 56 than the one a day earlier, and larger by 39 than the one the previous Friday.

After falling Thursday, the average number of cases added daily to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 144.

That was up from this year's low of 134 cases a day that were added on average during the seven-day span ending Tuesday, but well below the peak of more than 3,000 a day in early January.

Active cases rose by 73, to 1,746.

The total number of vaccine doses that have been administered in the state, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, passed the 2 million mark on Friday as it rose by 7,651, according to the Health Department’s figures.

The increase was up from the one a day earlier, but down by more than 2,200 from the one the previous Friday.

Already at its lowest level since at least early January, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by about 300, to 4,719.

Figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated the total number of doses administered in Arkansas had surpassed 2 million as of May 21, with the number rising to 2,095,644 as of Friday.

Unlike the Health Department, the CDC uses data that includes doses administered by federal entities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the military and the Bureau of Prisons.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.