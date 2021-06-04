This date in baseball

June 4

1940 The Pirates beat the Boston Bees 14-2 in the first night game at Pittsburgh's Forbes Field.

1940 The St. Louis Cardinals play their first night game at Sportsman's Park, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers 10-1.

1951 Pittsburgh's Gus Bell hit for the cycle to lead the Pirates to a 12-4 victory over the Phillies at Philadelphia.

1964 Sandy Koufax pitched his third no-hitter, striking out 12, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Phillies 3-0 in Philadelphia.

1968 Don Drysdale of the Dodgers blanked the Pirates 5-0 for his sixth consecutive shutout en route to a record 582/3 scoreless innings.

1972 A record eight shutouts were pitched in 16 major league games: five in the American League, three in the National League. The Oakland Athletics swept a pair from the Baltimore Orioles by identical 2-0 scores.

1974 The game between the Cleveland Indians and the Texas Rangers at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium was forfeited to Texas. Umpire Nestor Chylak had problems with fans all night on 10-cent beer night. The crowd got out of control when Cleveland tied the score 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth.

1989 Toronto beat Boston 13-11 in 12 innings after trailing 10-0 after six inngs. Red Sox starter Mike Smithson threw six scoreless innings before leaving in the seventh because of a foot blister. The Jays then scored two in the seventh, four in the eighth, five in the ninth and two more in the 11th on Junior Felix's home run. It was the biggest lead the Red Sox have blown and their 12th consecutive loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

1990 Ramon Martinez struck out 18 and pitched a three-hitter, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Atlanta Braves 6-0.

1996 Pamela Davis pitched one inning of scoreless relief and got the win in a minor league exhibition game. She is believed to be the first woman to pitch for a major league farm club under the current minor league system. The 21-year-old right-hander pitched for the Jacksonville Suns, a Class AA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, against the Australian Olympic team.

2005 Rafael Palmeiro and Melvin Mora each hit grand slams to help Baltimore rally for a 14-7 victory over Detroit.

2007 Mark Ellis hit for the cycle and Eric Chavez had a two-out home run in the 11th inning to lift Oakland to a 5-4 victory over Boston.

2009 Randy Johnson became the 24th major league pitcher to win 300 games by leading San Francisco to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader.

2012 Mike Scioscia of the Los Angeles Angels became the ninth manager in American League history to manage 2,000 games with one club. The Mariners beat the Angels 8-6.