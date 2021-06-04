Troopers: 20-year-old from Forrest City dies after car overturns

A 20-year-old Forrest City man died after the car in which he was a passenger overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 49 in Springdale, troopers said.

Jaheim Brittnum was killed, and the driver and two other passengers were injured, as a result of the crash near the Sunset Avenue exit, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

An 18-year-old from Springdale was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata north around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the time of the incident, according to the preliminary crash report.

The vehicle left the road to the right and overturned several times, ejecting the driver and two passengers, troopers said.

Troopers said the road conditions were normal at the time of the accident, and described the weather as cloudy.

In a separate incident, a 70-year-old motorcyclist from Topeka, Kan., died from injuries suffered May 29 in a rural Franklin County crash, deputies said.

Steven Swim was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson west on Arkansas 215 around 4:21 p.m. May 29 at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from the Franklin County sheriff’s office.

The motorcycle ran off the road into the north side ditch, then struck a street sign, deputies said.

Swim was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to the report.

The conditions at the time of the crash were described by deputies as clear and dry.

At least 251 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.