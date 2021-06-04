Two bodies found after fire

BENTONVILLE -- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in a burned home early Thursday, a Police Department spokesman said.

Bentonville police and firefighters were called at 4:18 a.m. Thursday to a house fire at 3211 S.W. Riverstone Ave., according to Adam McInnis, the Police Department's public information officer. The caller said the home was engulfed in flames and the fire was threatening other homes, McInnis said.

"Our Fire Department got here pretty quick and was able to knock that fire out before it did damage to any other structures," he said.

Authorities discovered two bodies inside, McInnis said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1012k0CTZw]

One body was found inside one of two cars parked in the home's garage. Another was found in another part of the home. Investigators aren't aware of anyone else being inside at the time of the fire, McInnis said.

Police didn't release the names of the people found in the home.

"Our criminal investigation division and fire marshals are currently working on executing a search warrant to get us some more information," McInnis said.

He didn't have an answer Thursday as to where in the house the fire started.

The single-family home, part of the Stone Meadow subdivision in west Bentonville, was built in 2018, according to Benton County assessor's office records.

The site of a fatal house fire is shown, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3211 SW Riverstone Ave. in Bentonville.

Bentonville police investigate, Thursday, June 3, 2021 the site of a fatal house fire at 3211 SW Riverstone Ave. in Bentonville.