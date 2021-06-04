UAPB promotes Chris Robinson to athletic director

When Chris Robinson stepped into the role of interim athletic director at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in February, he did so with a glimmer of hope that he might eventually take on the the job permanently.

That wish is now a reality.

UAPB on Friday announced the former Golden Lions quarterback as its next athletic director. He replaces Chris Peterson, who retired from the role after 13 months earlier this year.

Robinson, 49, has held administrative roles with the university since 2012 and joined the athletic department as the senior associate athletic director in January 2020.

"This has been a dream and its something I've worked toward for a long time," Robinson said. "It hasn't really set in. I know there's work to be done, and I'm just very excited about this opportunity."

As a player, Robinson enjoyed two stints with the Golden Lions and led UAPB to the 1994 NAIA National Championship game. He returned as an assistant coach for five seasons from 1998-2003. In 2012, Robinson joined UAPB's office of recruitment, where he later served as the director for eight years before moving into the athletic department.

With the interim tag now stripped from his title, Robinson's focus lies in furthering the infrastructure on the campus in Pine Bluff and building on the recent strides made by several of UAPB's athletic programs.

Last month, Robinson and the school announced plans to construct a multi-use track and soccer complex, and fundraising efforts are already underway. After the Golden Lions' trip to the Southwestern Conference Football Championship and UAPB's success in golf, volleyball and track and field in 2020-21, Robinson hopes to raise money to continue devoting resources to the school's programs.

"I want to build on the foundation that’s been laid," he said. "We had some good movement over the last year and a half, and I want to continue to build on that momentum.”

Robinson is also tasked with the more immediate job of hiring a men's basketball coach, a role that has been vacant since George Ivory announced his retirement on April 7. UAPB finished 4-21 and 3-13 in the SWAC last season.

"We are in a very good place," Robinson said. "Hopefully real soon we’ll be revealing a candidate that’s going to lead our men’s basketball program.”