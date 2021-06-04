Unheralded James Madison stuns top-ranked Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- James Madison looked like a Women's College World Series regular on Thursday.

It actually was the Dukes' first trip, and they made their first game memorable. Kate Gordon hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.

The Dukes (40-2) got the win against a program that won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019. In front of an amped-up crowd at the newly expanded USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium just 25 miles from Oklahoma's campus, James Madison and its small group of energetic supporters looked right at home.

"I think with the mindset of just another game, we haven't looked past anybody," Gordon said. "We prepared. We had fun. In our pregame we were enjoying it. We're soaking in the fans, soaking in this atmosphere and this experience."

The Dukes believe the win matters to more than just them.

"I think these players, they're playing for each other, but they're playing for a lot more," James Madison Coach Loren LaPorte said. "We're playing for all the smaller schools out there that work just as hard."

Alexander controlled the action. The second-team NFCA All-American threw 129 pitches and struck out nine. She faced the top of Oklahoma's order in the eighth and escaped without allowing a run. The Dukes advanced to a winners bracket game against Oklahoma State today. The Cowgirls defeated Georgia 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma (50-3), which led the nation in home runs this season by a wide margin, never figured out the movement or the speed of Alexander's pitches.

"I think at the plate some of our plans got lost," Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso said. "You can see that by the way we were swinging. So we need to figure out why. Why did our plans get lost? Were the lights too big for you? Was the speed too fast for you? The video will tell us exactly what we need to know, so we can work on fixing that as we go forward."

Shannon Saile pitched a complete game for Oklahoma. She gave up three hits and struck out nine. The solid performance wasn't enough, and now the Sooners will play Georgia in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma won its first 33 games this season before losing at Georgia.

Gordon's blast in the eighth just cleared the fence in left center to give James Madison the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo -- the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year -- walked with one out but never advanced.

"I knew I couldn't let down because they were still at the best part of their lineup," Alexander said. "I mean, just spinning the ball and focusing on each and every pitch. Got the three outs."

ALABAMA 5,

ARIZONA 1

Montana Fouts struck out 16 and allowed two hits in a complete-game victory, helping No. 3 seed Alabama beat Arizona.

Fouts threw 103 pitches, including 73 strikes. The first-team NFCA All-American lost her shutout when Jessie Harper hit a home run with two out in the seventh inning.

It was Alabama's 19th consecutive win.

Alabama (51-7) will play the winner of the UCLA-Florida State game in a winners bracket contest tonight. No. 11 seed Arizona (41-14) will play the loser of that matchup in an elimination game on Saturday.

Alabama opened the scoring in the first inning when Jenna Johnson singled and Bailey Hemphill scored an unearned run on a fielding error.

Hemphill launched a home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the third. It was the 13th blast of the season for the school's career home run leader.

Fouts took a no-hitter into the fourth inning, but Arizona's Janelle Meono broke it up leading off the inning.

OKLAHOMA STATE 3,

GEORGIA 2

Chyenne Factor's two-run home run in the fourth inning helped No. 5 seed Oklahoma State defeat Georgia.

"I just decided to swing and not be defensive, and good things happened," Factor said of her sixth home run of the season.

Carrie Eberle gave up just one earned run in a complete game victory for the Cowgirls (48-10). She scattered 7 hits, struck out 2 and walked 1.

It was Eberle's first World Series appearance, and the first-team NFCA All-American handled business in front of what amounted to a home crowd. The Cowgirls were playing about 60 miles from campus, and orange was plentiful in the stands.

"This is what I've always dreamed about doing," she said. "To be able to be here with these people around me is awesome. Our fans were great today. It's really just an experience that you can't really describe."

It was a typical performance for her.

"Carrie is just Carrie," Oklahoma State Coach Kenny Gajewski said. "She's just a grinder. She just never gives in. I'm just so thankful that she's on our side. It's really cool to see her perform. Her teammates care about her. They want to play well behind her."

With Oklahoma State up 2-0, Georgia's Sara Mosley singled and Sydney Kuma barely beat a throw to the plate to make it a 2-1 game in the top of the sixth.

Alysen Febrey, a first-team NFCA All-American who transferred from Georgia after the 2019 season, singled in the bottom of the inning to score Kylie Naomi and push Oklahoma State's lead to 3-1.

Ellie Armistead doubled and knocked in Jaiden Fields in the top of the seventh, bringing Georgia within a run with a runners on first and third and one out.

Eberle got Savana Sikes to pop out. Oklahoma State third baseman Sydney Pennington charged a slow hopper and fired to first for the final out.

At a glance

NCAA DIVISION I SOFTBALL

WORLD SERIES

At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium

Oklahoma City

Double elimination; x-if necessary

THURSDAY’S GAMES

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3 (8)

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA 4, Florida State 0

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

James Madison vs. Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 11 a.m.

Arizona vs. Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

TBD, 6 p.m.

TBD, 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

TBD, noon

TBD, 2:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

MONDAY’S GAME

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAME

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

x - TBD, 6 p.m.