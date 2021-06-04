Unnatural gas

The fad started on the West Coast. It's creeping to a green alderman near you. To be forewarned, etc.

Some of us were caught off guard by the very premise of the story: Yet there it is, on the front page of The Wall Street Journal. There is a "growing fight" between cities that want to ban natural gas for home use, and states that are trying to run interference for gas companies, homeowners, and folks who prefer gas stoves.

If you haven't heard of this before now, join the growing club.

According to the story, major cities such as San Fran (of course), Berkeley (of course) Seattle (of course), Denver and New York City have "either enacted or proposed measures to ban or discourage the use of the fossil fuel in new homes and buildings" in their jurisdictions. Berkeley was the first in the nation to prohibit new gas appliances and heat back in 2019.

That has caused state legislatures from Arizona to Louisiana to pre-empt such local rules by passing state laws prohibiting such bans.

Those who'd ban your gas stove and gas water heater say they're doing it to save the planet by decreasing carbon emissions. But this reminds us of all those who'd argue in favor of electric cars. As long as the electricity is coming from a coal-fired plant in the next county, then how is driving an all-electric car, or heating your water with electricity, going to help the environment?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable energy accounted for 12 percent of this country's total energy output and about 20 percent of electricity generation. So 80 percent, or more, of the energy you get from a plug in the wall still comes from fossil fuels.

Once this country produces the vast majority of its electricity through solar or wind projects, this change might make sense. We aren't there yet. Not by a long shot.

What we are doing is arguing with each other over whether to discourage new home builders from using a relatively clean fuel to heat our water or cook our string-bean casserole. There would seem to be more urgent issues.