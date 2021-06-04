Welding students craft Shark sculpture for ASC

The ART Yard at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., has its first sculpture, according to an Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas social media post.

Olivia Valentine of Rison designed the Shark, a sculpture welded out of horseshoes as a collaborative project with the Welding Tech students at Southeast Arkansas College under the direction of instructors Iry T. Rice and Danny Gumm, according to the Cleveland County Herald.

"This collaborative project showcases the SEARK students' skill and talent, and illustrates that welding is a creative career industry," according to the ASC post.

The post thanked the Welding Tech students and faculty involved in the project, including Valentine (sculpture designer); Taylor Vanlandingham (horseshoe contributor); Rice (welding instructor); Gumm (HVAC instructor); and class participants Zack Bramlett, Michael Todd Brewster, Uriel Delgado, William Hurst, Emily Heffner, Ledarrius Jackson, Oliver Lockhart, Mark Marshall, Verdia Mays, David McGraw, Michael Shell, Hebert Williams III and Erin Wood, according to ASC.

Visitors are invited to see the sculpture and the ART Yard during the Live@5 concert with jazz musician Damen Tolbert from 5-7 p.m. today and the free screening of the Pixar movie Soul after the concert.

Entry to Live@5 is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and visitors must be age 21 or older.

The movie screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. today and is free and open to all ages. The film is rated PG. Popcorn will be provided during the film screening, according to ASC.