What pressure?

FAYETTEVILLE -- The national No. 1 seed and NCAA Tournament favorite has been referred to as a "Goliath" by the NCAA itself, but University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn isn't worried about his Razorbacks carrying a tournament favorite status and a big bull's-eye into the postseason.

He doesn't think his players will feel any added pressure either.

The Razorbacks (46-10) open their run at a third consecutive College World Series appearance today at 2 p.m. against NJIT, a tournament newcomer, at what is expected to be a loud and rowdy Baum-Walker Stadium.

"I think probably their thinking there is that we've had such a good year and that we're facing a team that's the first time in the tournament," Van Horn said when asked about the 'Goliath' reference. "That would be that comparison, a Biblical comparison.

"I would say that as far as the teams that we've played over the last three months, we're just a good club that's found a way to win."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o0FUuYThfU]

NJIT (New Jersey Institute of Technology) Coach Robbie McClellan, speaking on an in-house video, was asked about facing the Razorbacks.

"Obviously they're very good," McClellan said. "We've done a lot of research on them the last couple of days, and some people say they're the best college baseball team maybe that's ever suited it up. ... We have our hands full but we're excited for the opportunity."

Speaking on a video conference after Thursday's practice at Baum-Walker, McClellan said he just had a discussion with his club during which he said, "Tomorrow is going to be an opportunity just like every single game that we play, and if we can execute pitches and stay together for nine innings we're going to give it the best shot we've got and we'll see how it ends at the end of the game."

Arkansas has won series on each of its 15 weekends and has performed well with the mantle of consensus No. 1 around its neck for the past two months.

"I don't feel extra pressure," Van Horn said. "I just feel like if we play well we have a chance to win. If the games don't go our way, they don't go our way, but our guys will get after it and give you everything they've got.

"As far as the players, I don't feel like they feel any pressure. I don't talk to them about it. I don't want to ask them. They don't need it. I see guys bouncing around and acting exactly like they acted three months ago and two months ago."

Arkansas will bring an eight-game winning streak into the NCAAs, having not lost a game since Tennessee's ninth inning three-run walk-off homer on May 15. Seven victories during the Razorbacks' current streak came against teams ranked in the top 11.

The Highlanders (26-22) have a nine-game winning streak dating back to a 4-2 loss against Binghamton on May 15, the same date as the Hogs' last loss.

Arkansas will turn to junior right-hander Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.43 ERA) for today's start, rather than ace left-hander Patrick Wicklander or hot southpaw Lael Lockhart.

"Mostly because their lineup is about all right-handed and we just thought it was a good matchup," Van Horn said.

Arkansas is 9-0 in Bolden's starts. The Texarkana native worked 4 innings in his last two starts against Florida and Ole Miss. Bolden posted his wins in back-to-back starts against Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 7 and 13. He's gone without a decision in each of his last seven appearances, including four starts.

"He seems to be a strong kid and we've got him at 90-93 [mph] with kind of two-seam action, so we'll try to come up with a game plan for him tonight and get with our hitters," McClellan said. "So he's a very talented pitcher. Going through the numbers, he's got really good stuff."

NJIT will start redshirt senior Tyler Stafflinger (6-5, 3.77) who is coming off a strong outing in a 5-4 win over Albany in the opening round of the America East Tournament.

The 6-1 right-hander allowed no earned runs on 4 hits and 1 walk while striking out 5 in 7 innings last Thursday.

"It looks like to me he just likes to pound the strike zone," Van Horn said. "He's got a slower breaking ball. He tries to mix in that fastball in and out. He trusts his defense. He'll strike some guys out, but he pitches to contact. He tries to get you to hit his pitch. If you get a hit on it he tips his cap and moves on."

Van Horn said the last video they've seen of Stafflinger was from early April.

"At least we got to see him pitch some, see arm action and kind of see some break on the breaking ball," Van Horn said. "He's probably 22-23 years old, fifth-year senior. He's probably not going to be intimidated."

More News Today’s game NO. 1 ARKANSAS VS. NJIT WHAT NCAA Fayetteville regional WHEN 2 p.m. today WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville RECORDS NJIT 26-22; Arkansas 46-10 STARTING PITCHERS NJIT RHP Tyler Stafflinger (6-5, 3.77 ERA); Arkansas RHP Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.43) RADIO Razorback Sports Network INTERNET SEC Network-Plus TV None SHORT HOPS Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said left-hander Caden Monke, who had control issues in his last stint in Hoover, has looked sharp in practice this week. Monke walked three batters and gave up a hit during Ole Miss’ two-run fifth inning and was charged with a run while posting one out in the Hogs’ 3-2 win. … The announcing crew for the regional will be former Alabama pitcher Lance Cormier as color analyst and Steve Lenox on play by play.