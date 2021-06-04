Woman is jailed in shooting death

TEXARKANA — A woman accused of shooting a Texarkana man to death in his apartment and stealing his truck last month is to be held without bail while her case is pending.

Mahogany Jashe “Jash” Palmer, 21, appeared Wednesday before Miller County District Judge Tommy Potter on charges of capital murder and theft of property over $25,000.

Potter ordered that Palmer be held without bail on the recommendation of Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell.

Palmer was arrested on the charges Tuesday.

Palmer is accused of shooting 40-year-old Ernest Jackson once in the chest in his unit at the Fox Creek Apartments at 4303 County Ave., according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

Jackson had not been seen since May 19.

Jackson was discovered May 25 in the stairwell of his apartment by an employee of the apartment complex.