Collection staff Jessica Mitchell (right) draws blood Friday from Ryan Patterson of Rogers during a blood drive at Absolute Heat & Air in Lowell. The Red Cross held a blood drive with the goal of collecting 15 units. "We're at a critical need of blood right now," said Red Cross Team Lead Sharm Bloomingdale. "When school is on, you get more donations. Summer months you don't have schools anymore." Go to nwaonline.com/210606Daily/ for today's photo gallery.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)