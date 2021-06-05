2 people plead guilty in drug case

A reported leader of an Arkansas fentanyl ring, Monterrio "Money" Fuller, and one of his associates pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Friday in Little Rock.

Fuller, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The charges followed a federal investigation into drug trafficking in Arkansas where federal authorities focused in on Fuller as the leader of a major fentanyl ring.

In total, nine people, including Fuller, have been indicted in the investigation.

Miller explained to Fuller in court Friday that by pleading guilty he would be waiving his right to a jury trial and the ability to appeal his sentence unless there were mitigating circumstances.

Fuller entered his plea after Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie E. Peters read the charge and facts of the case that she would have presented if there had been a trial. Miller ordered Fuller to be taken into custody because he now faces a sentence of more than 10 years in prison.

Fuller is responsible for the distribution of between 160 grams to 280 grams of fentanyl or heroin, according to the plea agreement Peters read in court.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the government dropped four other counts against Fuller.

Between February and December 2018, Fuller worked with eight other people to distribute fentanyl and heroin, according to Peters.

During that time, Fuller sold fentanyl multiple times to a confidential source who was working on behalf of law enforcement.

From one instance detailed in court, Fuller met with a confidential source in 2018 to sell heroin at a Walgreens in Little Rock.

The source sat in the backseat of Fuller's Volvo while Fuller asked "How many you need?" referring to the amount of heroin.

After the source told Fuller he or she had $1,300 to spend on drugs, Fuller sold the source 7.4 grams of fentanyl, according to an analysis by the state Crime Laboratory.

"Fuller was intercepted engaging in more than 100 drug trafficking calls," Peters said.

The FBI had wiretapped Fuller's phones, recording numerous conversations Fuller had with several co-defendants, including Chynna Ewing.

Ewing, 22, also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl in exchange for the government dropping the other charges against her.

While Fuller was taken into custody, Ewing was not, as her attorney Jack R. Kearney argued that she should remain free in part because she has a 9-month-old child. Peters told the judge that she had no objections to Ewing's request to remain free until sentencing.

Miller let Ewing remain free but told her she needed to prepare for life behind bars, saying "the day is coming, if this is a case where you have to go prison."

Between September and December 2018, Ewing worked with Fuller and others to distribute fentanyl.

Ewing was "intercepted" on Fuller's cellphone assisting with his drug trafficking, sometimes answering his phone to let customers know Fuller was on the way to meet them, according to the plea agreement.

On Dec. 4, 2018, Ewing and Fuller went to a Walmart to wire $2,500 to an out-of-state drug supplier, the first of several planned installments.

On Dec. 28, 2018, law enforcement officials executed search warrants at Ewing's and Fuller's house in Benton where officials found digital scales, white powder residue, a loaded pistol and $900.

Law enforcement authorities also executed a search warrant at Fuller's mother's home in Little Rock where they found firearms and ammunition, according to Peters.

Several other co-defendants indicted for their parts in the fentanyl distribution ring have also pleaded guilty. Courtney Rhodes, Terrell Fordson, Rodney Earls, John Clark and Cameron Coleman have previously accepted plea agreements.

Ewing and Fuller are to be sentenced at later dates.