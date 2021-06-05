Area students attended online Arkansas Boys State session

Arkansas Boys State, the civic engagement and leadership program, kicked off its 2021 session Sunday and ended Friday.

The 2021 program, which is sponsored by the Arkansas American Legion, marks the 80th session of the leadership experience. Covid-19 prompted the cancellation of the 2020 program and the decision to move this year's session virtual, according to a news release.

While the program typically serves students entering their senior year of high school, current graduating seniors who were eligible to attend the canceled 2020 program were also invited to attend this summer's session.

Participants from Southeast Arkansas area schools included:

Pine Bluff -- Cedric Adams, Glenn Barnes, Charles Price, Braelyn Starks;

Dollarway -- Kenyon Carr, Eddie Collins, Micah Thomas, Johnnie Warren, Jeremiah Warrior;

White Hall -- Trevor Dady, James Dempsey, Zane Massey, John Menard;

DeWitt -- Ethan Holzhauer, Lane Poor, Lathan Reeves;

Stuttgart -- Jose Rodriguez, Cam Shelton;

Dumas -- Amarion Evans, Alfredo Medina;

Drew Central (Monticello) -- James Dodson;

Lakeside School District (Chicot County) -- Malik Holland, Elvis Vargas;

Warren -- Riley Cornish, Ronald Martin Jr.;

Woodlawn -- Kristoffer Baxter, Jason Roberts.