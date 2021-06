Arkadelphia, 1939: "We got here safely ... I sure was surprised when I found that there is a sales tax here, $.02 on the dollar." The postcard was of then Ouachita Baptist College campus, the building in the background long gone. The Tiger statue remains — although better protected today to prevent mischief from then Henderson State College.

