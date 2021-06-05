Arkansas staff impresses Blocker during Saturday's visit

Fayetteville- Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman and his staff’s NBA experience continues to impress prospects with rising junior point guard Layden Blocker being the latest.

"The visit was a great experience,” Blocker said of his time in Fayetteville. “I learned a lot about the structure of the basketball program and got to see the campus. I enjoyed connecting with all the coaches.

"Overall, I was impressed by the NBA experience of the staff and how much money the school invests in nutrition for athletes.”

Blocker, 6-2, 170 pounds, averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as a sophomore for Little Rock Christian. He was named to the the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore.

He plans to transfer to Sunrise Academy in Bellaire, Kan., to play his last two seasons of prep basketball.

Musselman and the staff spoke well of Blocker’s ability.

“The coaching staff talked about how my versatility, ability to get downhill in transition and creating for my teammates fits in their system,” Blocker said.

He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, TCU, St. John’s, Texas Tech, Southern Miss, Tulane and other programs. Blocker plans to make an unofficial visit to Baylor on June 10 and an official visit to Auburn on Oct. 8-10.

Blocker averaged about 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game as a freshman for the Warriors and was named Class 5A All-State and All-Conference.

The highlight of the trip was his time with the coaches.

“I got to start building a relationship and learn more about why they want me to become a Razorback,” he said.