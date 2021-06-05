'Cabin fever' from covid-19 credited for record Steel Horse Rally attendance

FORT SMITH -- A year of restrictions and canceled events during a global pandemic contributed to the Steel Horse Rally's record attendance this year, the rally's president said.

The seventh rally brought an estimated 125,000-130,000 visitors downtown May 7-8. Dennis Snow, rally president, estimated the economic impact at $19.6 million. The 2020 rally was canceled due to covid-19.

This year's attendance was at least 25% higher than its next-highest estimated attendance of 100,000 in 2018, Snow said.

"People had cabin fever, if you will. Everybody was wanting to get out of the house after spending 12-14 months working from home and being told they can't do this and they can't do that," he said. "When the mandates got relaxed, everyone was ready to get back to some semblance of normalcy, and I'm sure it had quite a bit to do with it."

Snow said he and other organizers were apprehensive about how the rally would turn out because they "had to do six months' work in six weeks" after state covid-19 restrictions were eased. They were unsure how many people would attend, he said.

Motorcyclists came from around 30 states for the rally. Snow also said he spoke to visitors from New Zealand and Great Britain, who commented on "how welcome they felt" in Fort Smith.

Attendees experienced events such as the Steel Horse Shootout in Pocola, Okla., and the Thunder Through the Valley motorcycle parade as well as some new features such as the Cops and Cones motorcycle exhibition, Sixth Street stage and the ability to drink alcohol anywhere downtown with the purchase of a special cup.

To drink alcohol publicly, rally goers purchased a red cup for $5 that complied with downtown's designated entertainment district boundaries. Money from the cups went to the Fort Smith Museum of History, Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Buddy Smith Veterans Home.

Rally organizers are still calculating the donations, which were earned through the sale of cups and event merchandise.

"It's a great event for us," said Next Step Homeless Services Director Sharon Chapman, who oversees the Buddy Smith Veterans Home. "It gives us exposure and lets people know about our housing program. We're happy to be a part of it."

Foot traffic was seen on the main Garrison Avenue strip and at the Bakery District, said Timothy Jacobsen, Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau director.

"We typically just get rushes, but we stayed busy, stayed steady, all day," said Big Tasty Burger food truck owner Trey Mahoney, who operates out of the Bakery District. Mahoney is considering applying for a space on Garrison Avenue in 2022.

The rally brings in tax dollars, which benefits the city and benefits businesses whether it's lodging, food and beverage, retail, transportation or rental, Jacobsen said.

Cops and Cones was held in the middle of Garrison Avenue and showcased precision driving skills of motorcycle officers from law enforcement agencies including Fort Smith, Van Buren and Little Rock police departments.

"I'm sure now it will become a regular addition to the Steel Horse Rally. We'll open it up to other law enforcement agencies," Snow said. "We had several law enforcement agencies from Texas, Missouri that wanted to come in.

"Barring another pandemic or some other unforeseen disaster, we'll continue to have this in the first weekend of May from now on," he said.

Jacobsen expects to see the Steel Horse Rally draw more visitors before and after the event and for the duration of the event itself to grow. He said events like it typically grow 5%-15% year over year.

"Arkansas and Fort Smith are a great opportunity for the experience the riders want to have," he said.