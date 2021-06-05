Calendar 6-5-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, June 5

Gloves Not Guns plans Pine Bluff boxing

Gloves Not Guns is hosting a qualifying tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will continue Saturday. Winners from that tournament will compete in the Region 6 Silver Gloves, set for July 24-26 in Pine Bluff. The region is made up of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, according to a spokesman. For details or to become a sponsor, contact Albert Brewer, club founder and director at (870) 329-3875.

Master Gardeners event set at Farmers Market opening

The Master Gardeners of Jefferson County will hold their annual plant sale in conjunction with the opening of the Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Saracen Landing. There will be many garden plants for sale including several varieties of day lilies, hostas, herbs and other perennials as well as vegetables and house plants. Also there will be shrubs and small trees for sale, according to a news release. The Master Gardeners are holding this sale as their only fundraiser to support the Youth Garden, which is a learning experience for school children in Jefferson County. Details: Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.

First Trinity sets vaccine clinic

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. ExpressRX Pharmacy will administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone 16 years or older can register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment, according to a news release.

Revival of Hope set at Hestand Stadium

Churches of Greater Pine Bluff will host the second annual Revival of Hope from noon to 8 p.m. June 5 at Hestand Stadium. Admission is free. The event will include live music, giveaways, refreshments such as hot dogs and popcorn, and bounce houses. Many churches will be involved, according to a spokesman.

Tour de Tomato set

The third annual Tour de Tomato is scheduled for June 5 at 8 a.m. at the Warren Baseball Complex at Warren. The ride is an event for the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival planned this year for June 11-12, according to http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/ More than 100 riders have registered for Tour de Tomato and registration will be available June 5 according to a news release. Riders will travel through historic downtown and elsewhere. Local vendors will be selling various items from 9 a.m. until noon at the baseball complex. Details: Ashley Foreman at the Bradley County Chamber, (870) 226-5225.

Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Festival set

The Pine Bluff-Altheimer 2021 Blues Festival is happening June 5 at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates will open at 4 p.m., according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The hosts will be Broadway Joe and Comedian Keith Glason. The special guest will be Calvin Richardson. A special tribute to Arkansas legend Billy "Soul" Bonds will be featured. Guests will also include Ms. Jody, Nathaniel Kimble, Summer Wolfe, Mo Bo, Big John Miller and Willie P. They will all be performing with live bands. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. A VIP seat at a table is available for $30. Tickets can be purchased at the usual outlets or online at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pine-bluff-altheimer-2021-blues-festival.

Agencies plan dinner fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations and Women of Grace of the National Trusted Partners for Christ will host a fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 5 at 2101 E. Sixth Ave. Meals will include fish and side items, according to a news release. Details: (870) 536-6300 or 360-1934.

Sunday, June 6

Art League announces June meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League (PBAL) will host an in-person meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., in rooms A and B. League member Pat Sheffield will present a program on how the organization will collaborate with the Pine Bluff Boys and Girls Club. The league will provide an art mentorship program for the club with various art projects, according to a news release. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged at the meeting. Refreshments won't be served. Space is limited to 40 people.

Through Sunday, June 6

School garden contest entries being accepted

Entries are being accepted for the eighth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest until June 6. The contest is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, according to a news release. Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2020-2021 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2021-2022 school year. Winners will be announced at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Details: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2021.

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, June 7

Senior centers offer to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available: Monday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk; Tuesday -- Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries and milk; Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk; Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, brownie, and milk; Friday -- Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapples, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center: (870) 543-6323.

TOPPS plans summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Arts center hosts youth summer camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Tuesday, June 8

Business basics sessions set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Ja'neen Elliott Marketing Agency to present Business Basics Bootcamp. The class will be held in person and via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. June 8 or from 6-7:30 p.m. June 10. The cost is $9.99 if registration is made seven days in advance or $19.99, according to the Chamber newsletter. Topics will include finance, bookkeeping, taxes, marketing, brand, logo, online presence, retail space, and social media tricks and tips. Registration is available for June 8 at https://www.facebook.com/events/483621062849523/ and for June 10 at https://www.facebook.com/events/479240006739547/

Wednesday, June 9

Foundation sets free grant writing event

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will host a free virtual grant writing workshop for local nonprofits. Participants are urged to attend the one-hour event via Zoom at noon June 9 to learn how to write and apply for grants. Foundation representatives will include Pine Bluff area executive director, Lawrence Fikes; Pine Bluff area affiliate board members MaryRoss Taylor and Ginger Casteel; and Shannon Williams, affiliate officer, according to a news release. The Zoom meeting ID is 841 8676 5061 and the passcode is pinebluff. For the Zoom link or to RSVP, emails should be sent to pinebluffarea@arcf.org. Details: Lawrence Fikes, (870) 850-7934 or email pinebluffarea@arcf.org.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Thursday, June 10

1960 Pine Bluff High School Class to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon June 10 at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. Questions or update on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or billray013@gmail.com.

Friday, June 11

Baptist Health sets free covid-19 vaccine clinic at Dumas

Baptist Health Community Outreach's mobile health unit offer the free covid-19 vaccines from 2:30-6 p.m. June 11 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St., at Dumas. The clinic will give the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release. All participants must be 18 years of age and older and bring a photo ID. To schedule a vaccination appointment, people should call (501) 202-1540. Walk-up vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis. Details: Visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com or talk to a trusted primary care provider about the vaccines.

Little Miss Pink Tomato set

The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is set for 2:30 p.m. June 11 in the First Baptist Church Activity Center on Main Street at Warren. Seating will be limited, according to a news release. Eligible participants must be 4, 5 or 6 years old by June 1 and must live in Bradley, Ashley, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln or Union counties. The entry fee for the pageant is $25. Entry forms are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or applications may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com. Details: (870) 226-5457 or (870) 226-5758.

Saturday, June 12

SEARK slates Summer Fest

Southeast Arkansas College will host SEARK Summer Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 on campus. "Join us for free food, entertainment and activities as we open for the community and showcase everything happening at SEARK," according to a Facebook post. Details: Barbara Dunn, bdunn@seark.edu or Wanda Grimmett, wgrimmett@seark.edu.

ASC sets Family FunDay: Clay Relief Tiles

Visitors are welcome to mold a unique clay relief tile during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkanas's free Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. June 12. Afterward, visitors can paint the design to make it pop. "Take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Pick up a few from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. June 12, on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Through Saturday, June 12

Summer reading registration set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library invites children to join the 2021 Summer Reading Program. "Tails and Tales!" is the theme. The purpose is to encourage youth to check out books and e-books from the library and to maintain the reading levels that they have achieved during the school year, according to a news release. Registration will run through June 12. Parents may register their children online at http://pbjcls.readsquared.com/ The age groups are pre-K: 0-4 years old; children: ages 5-13; teens: ages 13-17; and adults: ages 18-99. Details: Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library, (870) 534-4802, ext. 150.

2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students' work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Beginning Saturday, June 12

Church hosts family portrait fundraiser

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to participate in a Family Portrait Day fundraiser June 12-13. Participants will receive one 8X10, two 5X7 and eight wallet size photos for $10. For details and appointment times, call (870) 643-3937.

Sunday, June 13

Old St. James church sets vaccine clinic

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon until 2 p.m. June 13. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release. People may register with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587 or just come by the church for the vaccination. Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

Beginning Monday, June 14

Generator plans youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.