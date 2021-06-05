Calls frustrate Sock, who refocuses to advance

The ball drifted toward the baseline before it touched the court.

Jack Sock began to celebrate, believing he'd broken back on serve after an errant shot from his opponent.

Then he looked to the chair umpire. There was no out call.

"I can't play anymore!" Sock yelled, sure the ball had been out by at least an inch.

It wasn't the first contentious conversation between the former world No. 8 and the chair Friday night, nor would it be the last. But after nearly three hours on Rebsamen Tennis Center's Stadium Court, Sock was glad he didn't call it quits.

With a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4 win against fellow American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Sock snagged the final spot in today's singles semifinals at the ATP Challenger Tour's Little Rock Open.

Sock flashed glimpses of the play that carried him to a pair of Grand Slam doubles titles just three years ago, and the 28-year-old leaned on heavy support from a vocal crowd to reach the semifinals of a pro event for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I need that," Sock said of the backing. "I'm not good at playing in silence, so it's nice to have people to play in front of after a year and a half."

Any fans who weren't on Sock's side at the start of the day's last quarterfinal seemingly found their way over when the evening's first controversial call went Kwiatkowski's way.

Down a set and tied at three games apiece in the second, Sock's forehand appeared to skid off the baseline, yet was called out by the chair as there are no baseline judges at this event -- not the norm at a majority of Challenger events.

The crowd on that side of the stands groaned at the call, and Sock vehemently protested. After losing the service game to go down 3-4, he continued to jab at the chair throughout the changeover.

It seemed to give Sock a spark. Down 3-5, 0-40 and serving to stay alive, he saved three consecutive match points with a couple of powerful winners.

Then came the moment that Sock still couldn't seem to believe, even 30 minutes after his match was over.

"I try to not get frustrated, of course, but I think it is a little tough when you get through last night," said Sock, who needed 3 1/2 hours and three tiebreakers to edge Ernesto Escobedo in the round of 16. "I put myself in position to get back in the match. We're fighting hard, sweating out there, and then -- I understand serves, they're very quick, it's hard to tell, of course.

"But when it's that slow and [the call is] that obvious, it's just frustrating."

Again, the moment spurred Sock on. When Kwiatkowski's shot hit the net to give Sock the second-set tiebreaker, the crowd rose to its feet and Sock responded with emotion of his own.

When Sock questioned the chair once more on a third-set Kwiatkowski serve he claimed was both wide and long, he bounced back to take the next two points, securing the only break of serve in the final set.

That, combined with his own powerful serve, was enough to advance Sock as dusk crept over the tall pines surrounding the court.

As recently as October 2018, Sock was among the world's top 25 singles players. Instead of taking on Rebsamen at that time, the Nebraskan likely would've taken on the clay of Roland-Garros.

Several injuries had knocked Sock as low as No. 768 when he returned to action in March 2020.

Yet he was in good spirits late Friday after two long days on court.

Sock and partner Mitch Krueger forfeited their doubles quarterfinals, giving the pair time to rest before today's singles semifinals. Fittingly, they'll take on one another with Sock just two wins away from his first singles title since November 2017.

"It's never easy going from top 10 to unranked," Sock said. "It hasn't been the easiest few years, but you have to play Challengers, you have to work your way back up. It's kind of starting over again."