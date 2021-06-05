Cases up by 253 as hospital stays fall

Arkansas posted its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases in more than a week on Friday for the second time in three days, even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell for the third day in a row.

State cases rose by 253, while the number of hospitalized patients fell by two, to 178.

The state death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,845.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reported a slight uptick in the number of people claiming scratch-off lottery tickets or gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses on Thursday, the third day the rewards for receiving a vaccination were distributed at the department's 92 local health units.

Starting today, the Health Department will be giving away boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, while supplies last, to people who receive shots at "health equity strike team" clinics.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said the Girl Scouts council covering most of Arkansas and parts of Oklahoma and Texas donated 600 boxes of cookies to be handed out to people who receive shots.

The cookies will given out at clinics scheduled today 9 a.m.-noon at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Camden; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dunbar Community Center in Little Rock; and 3-7 p.m. at Creciendo en Cristo church in North Little Rock.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots, McNeill said.

The increase in cases on Friday was larger by 56 than the one a day earlier and by 39 than the one the previous Friday.

It was the largest increase since a spike of 329 cases on May 25. The second-largest since that date was an increase of 242 cases on Wednesday.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said the increase Friday was "a little higher" than she'd like to see.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]

On the other hand, "we're still having a low number of deaths, and the hospitalizations are trending down, so I think both of those are good," she said.

She said she was happy that the number of state cases considered active remained below 2,000.

"To me that's more of a measure of the burden of illness in the community," Dillaha said.

The active case total rose Friday by 73, to 1,746, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

It remained below the 2,016 cases that were active as of the previous Friday, however.

After falling Thursday, the average number of cases added in the state over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 144.

That was up from this year's low of 134 cases a day added on average during the seven-day span ending Tuesday but well below the peak of more than 3,000 a day in early January.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators fell Friday by two, to 36.

VACCINE INCENTIVES

Hutchinson announced last week that Arkansans who receive vaccinations May 26 or later would be eligible for their choice of a $20 scratch-off ticket or two Game and Fish Commission gift certificates worth a total of $21.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]

People have been able to use their vaccination cards to claim one of the rewards at a health unit since Tuesday.

On Thursday, 170 people claimed the rewards, up from 129 on Wednesday and 144 Tuesday, McNeill said Friday.

The number Thursday included 124 who chose lottery tickets and 46 who received gift certificates.

Hutchinson said last week that the state was using federal funds to purchase 50,000 of the lottery tickets and 50,000 pairs of gift certificates, and could buy more if the program is successful.

As of Friday, the state hadn't been notified of anyone who had received a scratch-off and had won the game's top prize of $1 million, state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said in an email.

Two winning tickets for that prize remained in circulation, he said.

The game, known as the $1 Million Spectacular, also offers the chance to win smaller prizes, ranging from $20 to $50,000, but Hardin said state officials won't know how many people who received tickets from the Health Department won those prizes until a final audit is conducted.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

That will happen once the "game is complete and all tickets are out of circulation," he said.

"We anticipate the game will be complete later this year, possibly around November," Hardin said.

"Simply based on odds we know there will be a number of cards within those 50,000 that are significant winners." he added.

The Baptist Health system announced that it will hold a clinic offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church in Sherwood from 3-7 p.m.Thursday.

People can schedule appointments by calling (501) 202-1540.

"Walk-up vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis," the health system said in a news release.

A spokeswoman for the health system said Wednesday that it had about 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses that are set to expire later this month.

The total number of vaccine doses that had been administered in the state, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, passed the 2 million mark on Friday as it rose by 7,651, according to the Health Department's figures.

The increase was up from the one a day earlier but down by more than 2,200 from the one the previous Friday.

Already at its lowest level since at least early January, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by more than 300, to 4,719.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Friday by 3,294, to 1,202,166, representing about 39.8% of the population.

The number who were fully vaccinated rose by 3,650, to 950,289, or about 31.5% of the population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 45th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose and 49th, ahead of only Alabama and Mississippi, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 51.1% of people had received at least one vaccine dose and 41.4% were fully vaccinated.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Unlike the Health Department's data, the CDC's data includes doses administered by federal entities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the military and the Bureau of Prisons.

CDC figures indicated the total number of doses administered in Arkansas had surpassed 2 million as of May 21, with the number rising to 2,095,644 as of Friday.

CASES BY COUNTY

The cases added in the state on Friday included 160 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 93 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 342,142.

That comprised 267,147 confirmed cases and 74,995 probable ones.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 41, followed by Benton County, which had 28, and Sebastian County, which had 19.

The Health Department didn't report any new cases among prison and jail inmates.

The state death toll rose by four, to 4,639, among confirmed cases and fell by one, to 1,206, among probable cases, apparently reflecting a death that had been reclassified.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the count of virus deaths rose by one, to 2,092.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 15, to 16,410.

The number of state virus patients who have ever been on ventilator rose by one, to 1,674.