Championship on the line in LR

When he was hired as head football coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College on New Year's Eve in 2019, the philosophy Drew Dallas intended to share with his players was pretty simple for taking over a noteworthy program.

"It's always a day-by-day, week-by-week mentality," he said. "That's what I wanted them to buy in to. The most important thing that we set from Day 1 was to be No. 1 at the end of the season, and you do that by taking it one day at a time, one week at a time."

The top-ranked Blue Dragons will get a shot to finish out an unprecedented season as the best team in the National Junior College Athletic Association when they face No. 2 Snow (Utah) College today at 4 p.m. in the championship game at War Memorial Stadium. The facility also will host the 2021 title game in December when the NJCAA returns to a normal fall schedule, as well as in 2022 and 2023.

In the meantime, Dallas has made sure to soak up everything he's experienced this week.

From the slew of animated practices Hutchinson (7-0) has held since beating Dodge City (Kan.) in the regular-season finale three weeks ago to the seven-hour-plus bus ride to Little Rock on Thursday, Dallas has enjoyed every minute.

"It's been exciting just prepping for it, I'll tell you that," he said. "It seems like it's been a long time since our last game, but to get to this point and be in position to win a national championship, you can't beat it. And we're certainly looking forward to it."

Playing a football title game in June is uncommon, but that's the hand that he and Snow Coach Zac Erekson were dealt when the organization announced in July that it was moving all close-contact fall sports to the spring because of covid-19.

Neither Hutchinson nor Snow showed ill effects from the abnormal circumstances.

"It's definitely different, but as a football player and a football coach, playing in games like this no matter when it is is something you work your whole life for," said Erekson, who was named head coach in November. "Just having this opportunity, especially in a year where there hasn't been a whole lot of good going on.

"Really, I think if it wasn't for the pandemic, I don't think we'd be here. Covid has been a terrible thing for our country, but for our very small Snow College football bubble, it's benefited us.

"We've been able to be with them in the weight room, in the classroom, out on the grass during fall ball. And then to go through all the adversity that comes with that, it's made us appreciate every opportunity that we get because we realize it can all be taken away at any given second."

Snow (8-0), which last won a NJCAA championship in 1985, averages a nation's best 52.1 points per game and has won five contests by at least 30 points. Sophomore quarterback Garrison Beach has completed 111 of 177 passes for 1,532 yards, 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and freshman running back Seth Kaelin has rushed for 703 yards and 9 scores. Snow also has two receivers in Taylor Larsen (32 catches, 456 yards) and Tejhuan Palmer (28 catches, 566 yards) who have combined for 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Badgers are giving up just 13.9 ppg and 215 ypg, including 37.8 ypg on the ground.

"The guys have bought in to the culture we wanted to establish here," Erekson said. "It's more than just about football with us. It's about doing the right thing all the time on and off the field. Emphasizing that has allowed us to go out on Saturdays and play at an extremely high level."

Hutchinson, which has never won a national title, averages 47.7 ppg and has beaten four teams by 30 points or more. The Blue Dragons' past two victories were by a combined 147-21.

"They're just as good as we are," Erekson said. "They're a big, strong, fast football team that likes to do what they do. Offensively, they want to give the ball to that big 6-2, 225-pound running back [Tye Edwards], who's definitely a grown man back there when he's carrying that football. They want to rely on him, and their big dogs up front.

"And then on defense, they rely on their athletes on the back end. They're going to bring six- or seven-man pressure, play Cover 1 and Cover 0 and tell teams to beat us because they're coming."

Edwards, a sophomore, has run for 574 yards and 6 touchdowns, but there are four others who have rushed for at least 135 yards for a Blue Dragons team that averages 279 yards on the ground. Anwar Lewis (43 carries, 451 yards, 5 TDs) also gets a bevy of touches in the backfield.

Hutchinson uses a two-quarterback system with freshman Dylan Laible and C.J. Ogbonna, who have thrown for 1,239 yards and 19 touchdowns total against 4 interceptions.

"Both of those guys have been extremely productive," Dallas said of Laible and Ogbonna. "Our running backs have done well, too, but none of that is possible without a good offensive line. And they've been dominant."

Both coaches agreed somebody's dominance will have to cease today.

"There's a reason why they're in the national championship game," Dallas said of Snow. "They're balanced and are good at everything they do. Coach Erekson is going to have those guys ready to roll.

"For us, we've got to come out, be the more physical football team on both sides, and minimize the run game for them while running effectively ourselves. Everything will kind of play off of that, but we'll take it one play at a time."