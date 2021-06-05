EDITORIAL: Sports clips

With all the melodrama among NFL quarterbacks these days, football is in the news. In June, no less. That means there's something to discuss in every sport. So let's get to what everybody is talking about, and we don't mean cyber attacks on our hamburgers:

• In 2020, the major leagues served up two no-hitters, one each by the Chicago teams. There was only one no-hitter in 2017. Another one in 2016.

So far, at the beginning of June of 2021, there have been six--count 'em, six--no-hitters pitched in the bigs. And that doesn't include Madison Bumgarner's no-hitter against the Braves because it was a shortened seven-inning game. Which is a monstrosity of a rule. By our count, there have been seven no-nos so far this year, even before the All-Star break.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Major League Baseball is on the cusp of passing the number of no-hitters from the year 1884. (That was the year pitchers were first allowed to throw overhand.) In 2021, on-base slugging is at a 25-year low. These kinds of stats go on and on.

What gives?

The answer to that question has filled the Sports pages this year. Could be the baseball. Could be that pitchers are more powerful, throwing four-seamers faster than ever. But a big part of it is that hitters want to hit home runs.

They swing for the fences every time. Even on an 0-2 count, with runners in scoring position, when making contact might help the team. Commentators have shown that hitters have changed their angles, to get more lift, even if the bat isn't on the ball's trajectory for long. Which accounts for a quarter of all plate appearances this year ending with fellas walking away from the plate after strikeouts.

"It's a game that is sometimes unwatchable," says Don Mattingly, who's managing the Marlins these days.

But keep your chin up, baseball fans. One day, a team will tell its players to swing for contact again. And play the game the way it's been played for more than a century. And that team's winning percentage will necessarily ratchet up. And other teams will copy.

This all reminds us of the NBA, where players are jacking up three-point attempts from half-court with 10 seconds still left on the shot clock. It's not just poor judgment, but poor odds.

As soon as a team's leadership figures this out, the two sports will go back to the tried and true. With a big man putting his back to the rim and banking in 10-footers. And batters at the plate trying to drive home runs. Not just drive home runs.

• Mike Krzyzewski (after all these years, we still get nervous spelling that) is set to retire after next year's college basketball season. He went to 24 consecutive NCAA tournaments. Been to the Final Four a dozen times. And has won five national championships.

But the stat that is most impressive? He was hired on March 18, 1980, to coach the Blue Devils.

That was during the Jimmy Carter administration.

These days when coaches are not only fired after a couple of mediocre seasons, but sometimes jump to bigger schools (and bigger pay) after a single half-decent one, Coach K has been at the same place for more than 40 seasons. Gulp.

• Speaking of four decades ago, the USFL is planning a re-boot in 2022. First created in the early 80s, it fizzled out three seasons into it. We always wondered how anybody could lose money on football in this country.

But it's back again. And the papers say the league still holds rights on certain names for teams. We wonder if the New Jersey Generals will be back again. Along with its owner from the 1980s, who is now a former president of some note doing not much in Florida these days.

• The New York Mets, the Chicago White Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Chicago Cubs are in first place in their divisions. We haven't the words.

• The UofA's softball team had a great year, just not the greatest. Arizona played half a good game last weekend in the 4-1 win over the Razorbacks. The best part was watching this state's Autumn Storms pitch perfectly for the first half of the game. But the ladies from Arkansas just couldn't get bats on the Arizona pitcher.

The good news is that the softball team was nationally ranked this year at No. 6, with three All-American awards given to Braxton Burnside, Mary Haff and Danielle Gibson. Braxton Burnside and Mary Haff were the first Arkansas softball players named to the first-team All-American squad. (Ms. Gibson was named to the second-team.)

With Coach Courtney Deifel managing the dugout, and recruiting players such as these, expect grand things from this team soon.

• You'll notice we haven't mentioned a particular baseball team from a particular state in this particular editorial. We don't want to jinx it. Stay tuned.