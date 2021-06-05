Eldridge era begins at Farmington

FARMINGTON — First-year Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge is drawing endorsement from the most unlikely places — six miles down the road at rival Prairie Grove.

Eldridge, who went to high school at Fayetteville, was one of the best friends of the brother of Prairie Grove boys soccer coach Kristen Walker. She and her husband, Brian Walker, both vouch for him and expect Eldridge to do well coaching Cardinal football — although Kristen acknowledges there’s a bit of dilemma because Eldridge could potentially make things tough for the Tigers in the annual “Battle of ’62” football rivalry game.

Ideal football weather featuring relatively low humidity greeted Farmington fans who donated bottled water, sports drinks and towels as admission to Friday’s Spring Game at Cardinal Stadium.

The intra-squad scrimmage showed a final score of 46-44 in the first action under Eldridge, who took over the program Feb. 1. Several new assistant coaches made their first appearance in the program including: Georgio Milam, offensive coordinator/ Offensive line coach; Payton Covington, head seventh grade football coach; and Josh Fonville, quarterback/running backs coach.

Sophomore Cameron Vanzant took snaps with the first-team offense featuring a trio of returning playmakers such as All-Conference runningback Caden Elsik, All-Conference tight end Chase Brown, and deep-threat wide receiver Devonte Donovan. Vanzant and Elsik hooked up on the first play from scrimmage for an 80-yard touchdown similar in design to a successful 67-yard touchdown reception made by Elsik last fall during a 29-21 Homecoming win over Clarksville. The offense sold a play-fake going right, then Elsik curled out against the grain into the left flat and found himself wide-open.

Vanzant looked sharp on the next series, taking the Cardinals 80 yards in 11 plays while overcoming a false start penalty. Vanzant hit Donovan for a 26-yard touchdown to finish the drive. He was 4-of-5 passing on the march.

Senior Myles Harvey also saw action at quarterback. He led the second-team offense on a touchdown drive bolstered by the running of Kanye Taylor, who ripped off a big run around left end. Harvey completed passes to Cole Cantrell, Walker McCumber, and Lawson DeVault — the latter for a 23-yard score. On the next series, Harvey connected with a receiver on a 50-yard touchdown completion.

Defensively, Dawson Triplett made a crunching hit, one of many tackles he got in on. Cooper Gardenhire and Braden Bullington made several stops. Caleb McChristian batted down a pass in the secondary and Sawyer Hill knocked one down while rushing the quarterback. Harvey was able to pressure the quarterback on blitzes. Andrew Disheroon closed and shut down more than one run while Chase Welkley made tackles closing on receivers after the catch. Keshawn Clark had a sack.

De Vault made a spectacular touchdown reception with a defensive back latching onto him before the ball arrived. Harvey threw a perfect lob and De Vault gathered it in despite a pass interference infraction against the defense.

De Vault showcased his explosiveness by running a punt return back to the goal line from near mid-field. He accelerated through the middle of the field until he had one man, Elsik, the punter, to beat, made a move and wasn’t hit until he reached the goal line.

Peyton Funk, Walker Mc-Cumber, Gabe Burfitt, and Josh Brown demonstrated their ability to catch passes.

Mark Humphrey can be reached at mhumphrey@nwadg.com .