Finalist for chief of police named

The selection committee for the next Pine Bluff Police chief has identified Kingsland, Ga., Police Chief Robert Jones as its lone finalist.

Mayor Shirley Washington announced the selection Friday through a member of her staff.

"Throughout this process, advising as to the best individual to lead the department has been the committee's laser focus," Washington said. "I want to applaud their efforts and commitment of time and look forward to the next steps."

Jones was one of nine chief candidates selected for an interview with the selection committee via Zoom during May. The city took more than 30 applications for the position in April, Washington said.

Jones will tour Pine Bluff on June 13 before undergoing a final interview with the committee, and on June 14 he will attend a public forum at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Reached in Kingsland on Friday, Jones said he was "honored" to be considered for the position and is looking forward to meeting members of the community.

"I'm very excited," Jones said. "I know this is a new adventure for me as well as Pine Bluff, and if the job is offered to me, we'll see where we go from there."

If hired, Jones would take over on or after July 1, when Kelvin Sergeant officially retires after 26 years on the police force. Sergeant has served as chief for the past three years.

Assistant Chief Kelven Hadley has been helming the department in the interim.

Jones has served for almost two years as police chief of Kingsland, located 107 miles south of Savannah on the Georgia Coast but considered a suburb of Jacksonville, Fla. He was hired July 2019 from Carrollton, Ga., where he spent five years as a warden in the Carroll County Correctional Institution.

After the new census, Kingsland will likely see its population grow to 20,000, Jones said, or roughly half the size of Pine Bluff. He added the city is considered a "military town" and is home to a nuclear submarine base, the Kingsbay Naval Submarine Base.

Kingsland "gets the rollover" from Jacksonville, Jones said.

A 22-year veteran of law enforcement, Jones is a former platoon sergeant in the Marine Corps, according to Kingsland Police's Facebook page.

Jones holds a bachelor's degree from Grand Canyon University and master's degree from Columbus State University, both in public administration, according to his LinkedIn page.