Gentry library receives grant

GENTRY — Gentry Public Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library continue to be a vital part of the community.

“We are very proud to be chosen for this incredible opportunity,” said library director Linda Crume. “We’ll use these funds to expand our ability to reach out and engage with our community through updates to our community room, increasing our ebook and bilingual collections, providing a safe haven to explore challenging topics, and encouraging the use of the library as a community center.”

As part of the grant,library staff took an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. On June 16 the staff will host a community conversation with residents about how to encourage people, those new to the community and long-term residents, to be involved in the community, including civic responsibilities and volunteering. The 60-minute discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m.

This event will be held in the McKee Community Room. To accommodate social distancing, capacity will be limited. Please call (479) 736-2054 to RSVP.

If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Linda Crume, library director, at (479) 736-2054.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.