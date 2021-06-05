Giving people money works

If you give desperate unemployed people money and provide for their basic needs, they become less desperate. That was always true, even if Republicans insisted otherwise. Nevertheless, a new study underscores the effectiveness of an expanded safety net through stimulus money.

The New York Times reports: “A new analysis of Census Bureau surveys argues that the two latest rounds of aid significantly improved Americans’ ability to buy food and pay household bills and reduced anxiety and depression, with the largest benefits going to the poorest households and those with children.” But Republicans have so demonized the intervention of government, even in times of crisis, that the data is a welcome antidote to GOP whining about supposedly lazy unemployed Americans. And it should be deployed to make the case for nimble, active government to address real needs.

The American Rescue Plan worked. And remember, Republicans in Congress opposed it.

This does not mean that every government intervention works. But it does support the basic principle that direct assistance—not supply-side economics—can produce significant and immediate results. It turns out that the government providing money, whether targeted or not ($1,400 stimulus checks or an expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) has a practical benefit and a strong moral justification. The child tax credit, for example, is projected to cut child poverty nearly in half.

As the saying goes, to govern is to choose. With so much media focus on the negotiating process with Congress and how Sen. Joe Man-chin III (D-W.Va.) feels on any given day, President Biden and the White House should not lose track of his most basic message.

Biden’s agenda, like any president’s, is about choices. The last administration chose to give huge tax breaks to the rich but never got around to infrastructure, let alone child care. Biden’s agenda is focused on those most acutely in need.

Voters now overwhelmingly want to tax the rich and corporations more and give more support to working- and middle-class voters. And they figured out which side the political parties are on. The latest Navigator poll shows that by a 50-to-32 margin, voters (including a plurality of independents) think Biden supports middle- and working-class people. Meanwhile, they think Republicans favor the wealthy and big corporations by a margin of 56-to-32 (including 55 percent of independents).

Democrats need to steer the conversation back to that simple dichotomy. Because, after all, unlike the big tax cuts that corporations were supposed to spend on job creation and R&D (but didn’t), spending money on those who need it produces exactly the desired result.