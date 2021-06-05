Health unit sets free vaccine clinic

Baptist Health Community Outreach's mobile health unit will offer free covid-19 vaccines from 2:30-6 p.m. June 11 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St., at Dumas. The clinic will give the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release.

All participants must be 18 years of age and older and bring a photo ID. To schedule a vaccination appointment, people should call (501) 202-1540. Walk-up vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis.

Details: Visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com or talk to a trusted primary care provider about the vaccines.

Tyson awards hunger-relief grants

Tyson Foods Inc. is providing $1.5 million in grants to support hunger relief in 38 Tyson plant communities, the company announced Thursday. The funding will be dispersed among 26 hunger relief organizations in 15 states.

Arkansas organizations supported with these grants include: Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network at Pine Bluff; Samaritan House Community Center, River Valley Food Kids, Arkansas Food Bank, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Harvest Texarkana.

The grants will fund various programs to address food insecurity including backpack programs and mobile food pantries, according to the news release.

The grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations or provide support for urgent feeding programs.

Sam Houston names area graduate

Kintress Watson of Pine Bluff earned a Master of Science degree in forensic science at Sam Houston State University at Huntsville, Texas. The university recently listed graduates of the 2021 Spring semester in a news release.