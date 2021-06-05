Happy birthday (June 5): The Mars and Pluto opposition on your solar return signifies enormous good fortune to come from embracing the polarities inside you. You will progress in strength, and also in weakness. Knowledge will be balanced by humility, power by mercy. Your wishes, including the goodness you want for others, will come quickly to hand.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Media encourages all to privately rate, approve or disapprove of what we see. It's an unattractive practice that takes us out of our own lives to deal in the business of others. It's far more charismatic to tend to your own realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's better to get into a small chunk of a project than bite into one you won't be able to finish in a day. Also, in light of the Mercury situation, you're wise to leave wide large margins for human error.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What matters to you may not be important to the others... yet. While you wait for things to come around, focus on what the group is currently about, and find your place in that.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Excellent taste is not always the easiest thing to have. The rest of the world so rarely complies. Today will be the exception. You'll have much to feast your senses on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Clean up and you'll get back what you thought you'd lost and what you'd totally forgotten about as well. Other found items will prevent you from unnecessary future purchases.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There is this hum, too low to be audible, and yet you sense it in the background. It's what the composer calls a "pad" that glues the other tones together, lending reassurances and a soft place to land.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): True power is not given; it is earned. And because truly powerful people have earned their status, they have spent time at every level and can access any as though with a dial, turning their current up or down to suit the situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will invite people to support you, but this is not an open invitation. To ask everyone would be taking away from those who really need what you do. Small groups will be lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your feelings. Push your senses into a situation and you'll notice they can travel further into a sense of knowing than your thoughts and questions can get you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your mind is calm and your heart is full. This allows for your inner grace, almost supernatural in its depth, to show itself in the kindest consideration for the feelings and reactions of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Leaving things as they are isn't so easy. To alter the course of things, all you have to do is be there. But this principle works in your favor, too. All you have to do to make a difference is show up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You really don't know what criteria another person is using to make a decision, and no light on the matter will come through what the person says either, as people don't even know themselves why they do the things they do.

SCHOOLED BY COSMIC OPPOSITION

The thing that many people like about school is the quantifiable challenge of well-defined assignments in which the route to an excellent score is made quite clear. Life seldom provides such obvious guidelines, but it will today. Mars and Pluto pull apart to present a timeframe while Mercury and Neptune lay out the rubric.

RULES FOR MERCURY IN GEMINI

Due to the retrograde status of Mercury, his stay in Gemini will be lengthy. From now until July 11, 2021, forwarding your own interests will have to do with the levity of your attitude. Here are a few guiding principles to steer you toward the lighter side:

◼️ Stick to the rules of polite conversation. Choice of topic is key. Politics and religion are out, as is anything that conjures up fearful imaginings. Rule out anything that belongs on the evening news. Rule out anything to do with your health or hygiene. Rule out your intimate personal feelings and secrets. What is left? The other person, for starters. If you stick to that, and listen well, you can’t go wrong. More suitable topics extend to hobbies, sports, children, pets, travels and the larger plot points of your personal history.

Some will connect over shared media. Talk about technology, how you use it and your favorite apps is definitely favored when Mercury is in Gemini. Avoid, however, recounting the details of music, television and movies. It simply won’t translate or be as interesting as other topics.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

True story, once upon a time an underwear model took over Hollywood and his name is Mark Wahlberg. This brilliant Gemini followed his savvy instincts and superb communication skills from the role of model to rapper to actor to producer and executive producer of popular projects including “Entourage,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the upcoming film, “The Six Million Dollar Man.”