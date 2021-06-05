I-30 pothole fixes cause lane closures

Rolling lane closures for pothole repairs on Interstate 30 will be used in Saline County tonight, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews will perform asphalt pavement repairs on I-30 between Benton and U.S. 70 tonight. In order for construction crews to work, Arkansas Highway Police will use slow rolls within the work area, alternating eastbound and westbound.

The repair work will be limited to the following times:

• Eastbound I-30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Westbound I-30: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise during nighttime hours.

This project is part of department's Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114).