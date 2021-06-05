I-30 project work to disrupt traffic

Work on a project to improve Interstate 30 in North Little Rock will require lane and ramp closings throughout the corridor, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

The following changes will take place, weather permitting:

• The southbound frontage road between Broadway and Riverfront Drive will have a single lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound will have double-lane closings between Ninth Street and Interstate 40 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-40 eastbound ramp between the I-40/I-30 interchange and the I-30 westbound merge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-40 eastbound between the I-40/I-30 interchange and the merge from I-30 eastbound will have a single-lane closing from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-40 westbound between the North Hills Boulevard on-ramp and the I-30 westbound overpass will have single-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue will have lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• I-30 westbound between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Broadway will have lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double-lane closings will be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• I-40 westbound at U.S. 167 will have double lane closings from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday and from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. It includes single-lane closure of U.S. 167 ramp to westbound I-40.

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue will be closed between the I-30 frontage roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two nights beginning Thursday and concluding Saturday. Traffic will use 9th Street and Broadway.

• I-30 eastbound will have lane closings between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Double-lane closings will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The Broadway exit also will be closed. Detour will direct drivers to use the Curtis Sykes Drive exit.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department noted. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com.