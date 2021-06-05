• Isabel Mascarenas, a Pinellas County, Fla., school district spokeswoman, said several middle school students were expelled and others suspended after a schoolyard clash over a gay pride flag that resulted in one student being dragged along the ground during a tug-of-war over the banner.

• Colleen Distin of Ventura, Calif., who lost her wallet 46 years ago and got it back after a worker remodeling the historic Majestic Ventura Theater found it in a crawl space, said seeing the photos and an old driver's license was like opening a "time capsule."

• Douglas Hatcher, a battalion fire chief in Atlanta, said crews encountered a "substantial amount of fire" when they arrived at a strip mall where a Porsche Cayenne sports car had plowed into the building, touching off a blaze that heavily damaged several businesses.

• Spencer Cox, the Republican governor of Utah, declared today and Sunday a "weekend of prayer," inviting people to join in "collective and collaborative" prayer for rain as the state deals with a severe drought that has drained reservoirs and hurt farmers.

• Cecilia Newby of Dothan, Ala., whose 18-year-old son, Majic Collins, was fatally shot just months before his high school graduation, received an honorary diploma, graduation cap and tassel for her late son, presented by the principal and superintendent.

• Melissa Loebl, a wildlife reserve manager in Huntington Beach, Calif., called it one of the largest egg abandonments ever for the nesting island after a drone, flying in the area illegally, crashed, scaring elegant terns into deserting nearly 3,000 eggs.

• Barry Whelpley, 76, of Mounds View, Minn., a retired welder, was arrested on a murder charge in the 1972 stabbing of a 15-year-old Naperville girl after detectives used DNA and other genetic tools to tie him to the case, police said.

• Robert Snowden, 45, of Owings Mills, Md., who pleaded guilty to using stolen identities to obtain food assistance cards and other benefits that he sold for cash, was sentenced to 78 months in prison and ordered to repay more than $1 million, prosecutors said.

• Garry Kasparov, 58, the Russian chess champion who has been arrested in the past for his activism against Russian President Vladimir Putin, called Putin a "dictator" who heads a "false political system" while Kasparov was in Bucharest, Romania, for a tournament.