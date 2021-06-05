Judge accepts Gaetz ally's plea deal

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A central figure in the U.S. Justice Department's sex-trafficking investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will be sentenced in August after a judge accepted a plea deal requiring him to cooperate with prosecutors.

Joel Greenberg, 36, pleaded guilty last month to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor, and he admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, will be sentenced in Orlando on Aug. 19. A federal judge accepted his guilty pleas Thursday.

Gaetz was not mentioned in the plea agreement. But Greenberg's cooperation -- as a key figure in the investigation and a close ally of Gaetz's -- may escalate the potential legal and political liability facing the Republican congressman from the Florida Panhandle.

Gaetz has denied the allegations and any accusation of wrongdoing and has said repeatedly he will not resign from Congress.

University to keep Robert E. Lee's name

LEXINGTON, Va. -- Washington and Lee University announced Friday that it won't remove the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the school, but it will change names on campus buildings and symbols while committing $225 million to diversity and inclusion initiatives and a new academic effort to study race relations.

The board of trustees voted 22-6 to keep the school's name after an 11-month review of issues related to the history and environment of the small liberal arts school in Lexington. The board cited a lack of consensus on the name change but clear support for other initiatives to address the school's legacy and climate.

The board said it "repudiated racial injustice in any form and expressed regret for the University's past veneration of the Confederacy and the fact that the university itself owned human beings and benefited from their forced labor and sale."

The school was named for George Washington, an early benefactor, and Lee, who served as the school's president after the Civil War and is buried in a campus chapel that carries his name.

Faculty members voted in July to remove Lee's name from the school, but after surveying students, parents, staff and alumni, the university found deep divisions over the name among the 14,000 responses on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

New efforts include $225 million for scholarships, curricular development and student support, and the establishment of an academic center for the study of Southern race relations, culture, and politics. Changes to campus symbols include a redesign for the diploma and discontinuing Founders Day.

Landlords take case to U.S. high court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Groups representing landlords have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to end the federal moratorium on evicting tenants who aren't paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama Association of Realtors is leading the petition filed this week that argues the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in issuing the order regarding evictions and that any health concerns have since dissipated since people are now gathering in public without masks.

The eviction ban, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

The order is now set to expire June 30.

While there have been multiple lawsuits over the eviction ban, the emergency petition asks for a lower court decision blocking the order to go into effect immediately.

"Landlords have been losing over $13 billion every month under the moratorium, and the total effect of the CDC's overreach may reach up to $200 billion if it remains in effect for a year," the emergency petition states.

Bullied boy's parents settle with district

CINCINNATI -- The parents of an 8-year-old boy who killed himself after being bullied repeatedly at an Ohio school have reached a tentative $3 million settlement with his school district.

The agreement announced Friday will go before the school board of Cincinnati Public Schools for approval in the Gabriel Taye case, which dates to 2017.

The wrongful-death lawsuit cited repeated examples of Gabriel and others being bullied at his elementary school. His parents contended that school officials knew about the bullying but were "deliberately indifferent," allowing a "treacherous school environment."

The schools also agreed to actions to prevent a repeat of such bullying with such steps as training and supervising all staff on anti-bullying practices and to working to identify repeat offenders, victims and locations. There will be two years of oversight of the district's anti-bullying plan.

A memorial to Gabriel will also be placed at Carson School, the elementary school he attended.