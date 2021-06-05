Kindergartners receive diplomas

DECATUR — “I present to you the Decatur High School Class of 2033,” will be the words an administrator will utter years down the road as a group of kindergartners begins a long 12-year journey of discovery that will end in 2033.

Families and friends gathered in the cafeteria at Northside Elementary School on May 25 for the annual kindergarten graduation.

Much like the seniors in the Class of 2021 who took the long walk from childhood into the world of the future on May 21, the three kindergarten classes at Northside started their journey by marching into the cafeteria to Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance.”

This year’s event was broken up into three separate ceremonies, one for each class. Victoria White and her 13-member class kicked off the ceremony at 9:20 a.m. As White read the names, the graduate candidates took the stage to receive their diplomas from Principal Cary Stamps. Graduates stopped for photos with their sheepskins in hand before exiting, stage right, and going back to their seats.

The ceremony lasted only 10 minutes. Afterward, the families were invited to the main hall at Northside for more photos and to pick up graduation certificates and other amenities.

The process continued at 10:20 a.m. with Sara Freeman’s 14-member class. One hour later, the ceremony concluded with Wenna Crowley’s 14-member class.

