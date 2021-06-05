La Russa ties McGraw for 2nd most career wins

CHICAGO -- Rookie Yermin Mercedes hit a game-ending single, Yasmani Grandal homered twice and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-8 on Friday night.
With the victory, Hall of Fame Manager Tony La Russa tied John McGraw for second place on baseball's career wins list with No. 2,763. The 76-year-old La Russa has a long way to go to catch Connie Mack, who won 3,731 games.
The White Sox came out on top after blowing a five-run lead.
Yoan Moncada got hit by a pitch from Jose Cisnero (0-3) leading off the ninth and moved to third on a single by Jose Abreu.
Mercedes, in an 0-for-22 skid entering the game, then lined a single to left on a 1-0 pitch. That gave the White Sox their ninth win in 12 games and set off a celebration near first base.
Grandal made it 1-0 with his home run in the second against Spencer Turnbull. Grandal tied it at 8-8 in the seventh with a home run against Bryan Garcia.
Nick Madrigal also homered for the White Sox.
Jonathan Schoop homered twice and matched a career high with four hits. He went deep leading off the sixth and cut it to 7-6 in the seventh with a three-run drive against Evan Marshall.
White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) threw 6 innings, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 5 hits.
Liam Hendriks (2-1) came in with runners on first and second and two outs in the ninth and retired Niko Goodrum on a fly, preserving the tie.
Turnbull left after the fourth inning because of tightness in his right forearm. The Tigers fell behind 6-1 after committing three errors in a five-run fifth, only to get right back into it.
ROYALS 14, TWINS 5 Whit Merrifield capped a nine-run first inning with a three-run home run and Kansas City beat Minnesota for its fifth consecutive win. Merrifield started the big burst with a leadoff single and his home run ended the evening for Matt Shoemaker. He retired just 1 batter, allowing 6 hits and 2 walks.
ANGELS 3, MARINERS 2 Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of four-hit ball with a season high-tying 10 strikeouts, and Jose Rojas hit the go-ahead home run as Los Angeles defeated Seattle.
RED SOX 5, YANKEES 2 Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run in the first inning off Michael King, Marwin Gonzalez added a two-run double and Boston beat New York in the first of the rivals’ 19 meetings this season.
ASTROS 13, BLUE JAYS 1 Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading Houston over Toronto. Maldonado drove in five runs.
ORIOLES 3, INDIANS 1 Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and Baltimore kept up its June winning streak.
RANGERS 5, RAYS 4 Kyle Gibson returned from the injured list to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Texas ended a nine-game losing streak by beating Tampa Bay.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
DODGERS 9, BRAVES 5 Chris Taylor hit a bases-loaded double in the eight-run fifth inning and Los Angeles beat Atlanta in a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series.
NATIONALS 2, PHILLIES 1 Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking home run and Washington beat Philadelphia. Scherzer struck out 9 in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits.
PIRATES 9, MARLINS 2 Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead Pittsburgh to a victory over Miami.
BREWERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on his 25th birthday and Milwaukee defeated Arizona. Peralta, Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards combined on a one-hitter. Peralta (6-1) struck out 9, walked 3 and allowed 1 run in 7 1/3 innings.
REDS 6, CARDINALS 4 Luis Castillo earned his first victory since early April, rookies Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India homered and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.
Friday’s games
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5
NY Mets at San Diego, (n)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1
Houston 13, Toronto 1
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8
LA Angels 3, Seattle 2
INTERLEAGUE
Oakland 9, Colorado 5