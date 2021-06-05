La Russa ties McGraw for 2nd most career wins

CHICAGO -- Rookie Yermin Mercedes hit a game-ending single, Yasmani Grandal homered twice and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-8 on Friday night.

With the victory, Hall of Fame Manager Tony La Russa tied John McGraw for second place on baseball's career wins list with No. 2,763. The 76-year-old La Russa has a long way to go to catch Connie Mack, who won 3,731 games.

The White Sox came out on top after blowing a five-run lead.

Yoan Moncada got hit by a pitch from Jose Cisnero (0-3) leading off the ninth and moved to third on a single by Jose Abreu.

Mercedes, in an 0-for-22 skid entering the game, then lined a single to left on a 1-0 pitch. That gave the White Sox their ninth win in 12 games and set off a celebration near first base.

Grandal made it 1-0 with his home run in the second against Spencer Turnbull. Grandal tied it at 8-8 in the seventh with a home run against Bryan Garcia.

Nick Madrigal also homered for the White Sox.

Jonathan Schoop homered twice and matched a career high with four hits. He went deep leading off the sixth and cut it to 7-6 in the seventh with a three-run drive against Evan Marshall.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) threw 6 innings, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 5 hits.

Liam Hendriks (2-1) came in with runners on first and second and two outs in the ninth and retired Niko Goodrum on a fly, preserving the tie.

Turnbull left after the fourth inning because of tightness in his right forearm. The Tigers fell behind 6-1 after committing three errors in a five-run fifth, only to get right back into it.

ROYALS 14, TWINS 5 Whit Merrifield capped a nine-run first inning with a three-run home run and Kansas City beat Minnesota for its fifth consecutive win. Merrifield started the big burst with a leadoff single and his home run ended the evening for Matt Shoemaker. He retired just 1 batter, allowing 6 hits and 2 walks.

ANGELS 3, MARINERS 2 Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of four-hit ball with a season high-tying 10 strikeouts, and Jose Rojas hit the go-ahead home run as Los Angeles defeated Seattle.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 2 Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run in the first inning off Michael King, Marwin Gonzalez added a two-run double and Boston beat New York in the first of the rivals’ 19 meetings this season.

ASTROS 13, BLUE JAYS 1 Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading Houston over Toronto. Maldonado drove in five runs.

ORIOLES 3, INDIANS 1 Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and Baltimore kept up its June winning streak.

RANGERS 5, RAYS 4 Kyle Gibson returned from the injured list to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Texas ended a nine-game losing streak by beating Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 9, BRAVES 5 Chris Taylor hit a bases-loaded double in the eight-run fifth inning and Los Angeles beat Atlanta in a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series.

NATIONALS 2, PHILLIES 1 Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking home run and Washington beat Philadelphia. Scherzer struck out 9 in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits.

PIRATES 9, MARLINS 2 Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead Pittsburgh to a victory over Miami.

BREWERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on his 25th birthday and Milwaukee defeated Arizona. Peralta, Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards combined on a one-hitter. Peralta (6-1) struck out 9, walked 3 and allowed 1 run in 7 1/3 innings.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 4 Luis Castillo earned his first victory since early April, rookies Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India homered and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes celebrates after hitting a walkoff-single off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa walks to dugout after the national anthem before the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) scores on a single hit by Yermin Mercedes off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull (56) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)