LeBron's mortality is more tangible

His season was not finished -- not yet, anyway -- when LeBron James grabbed a seat at the far end of the Los Angeles Lakers' bench Tuesday night in Phoenix. He would occasionally approach a teammate or an assistant so that he could lean in close for a one-sided conversation. But he otherwise seemed resigned to the reality of the situation.

The Lakers were getting routed by the Suns in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, and James -- such an indomitable force throughout his 18-year career, but now facing an early summer -- was oddly powerless to stop it.

Perhaps there was hope, in some distant corner of Lakerland, that he could muster more of his familiar magic to help the team avoid elimination two days later in Los Angeles. Instead, the Lakers were bound for more of the same.

The surprise was not so much that the second-seeded Suns won the best-of-seven series, clinching a trip to the Western Conference semifinals with their 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night. Rather, it was the way in which they did it -- by winning the final two games of the series against the defending NBA champions so convincingly.

For the Lakers, it was a gloomy coda to their brief reign atop the league.

"It's been draining," James said, referring to the past 18 months. "Mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally draining."

By any objective measure, the Lakers faced their share of obstacles. Their run to last season's championship came in the middle of a pandemic and stretched into October. The 2020-21 season started about two months later. Despite the short break, the Lakers got off to a strong start, going 21-6 before injuries slowed them down. They eventually slipped into the playoffs as a No. 7 seed, and only after playing their way in.

"I just think the whole thing was a challenge, to play all the way into October and start the season as quickly as we did," Coach Frank Vogel said. "It was going to be an uphill battle."

There is a big "what if," of course: What if Anthony Davis, the Lakers' All-Star power forward, had remained healthy against the Suns? The Lakers had a 2-1 series lead when Davis strained his groin in Game 4.

Sensing weakness, the Suns pounced to even the series. Davis was in street clothes for Game 5, which the Suns won by 30 points, and then spent only 5 minutes, 25 seconds on the court in Game 6 before he left in pain, done for the night and for the season.

Davis is extraordinarily talented and helped fuel the Lakers' championship, but nobody is accusing him of being the sturdiest player in the league. Prone to injuries for much of his career, he missed about two months this season with a calf strain, and his problems in the playoffs cost the Lakers at the worst time.

"We had the pieces," Davis said. "We just couldn't stay healthy. A lot of that is on me."

James, 36, was not immune to injury, either. He sprained his right ankle in March and missed a total of 26 games before the playoffs. On Thursday, he tried to tow the Lakers back from a 29-point deficit, helping cut it to 10 in the fourth quarter. He finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, but acknowledged that his ankle was still bothering him. He said he was looking forward to a full offseason.

"It's going to work wonders for me," he said, indicating that he would not play in the Olympics.

While the Suns go about preparing for the Denver Nuggets in the next round, the Lakers will begin the hard work of addressing where they go from here.

No one is about to feel sorry for the Lakers. Davis forced his way to Los Angeles. James is starring in a major motion picture this summer. And the Lakers, with all the inherent advantages as a big-market franchise, won it all last fall. So spare the tears.

But the road does seem a bit uncertain for them, and for James in particular. One of the game's great competitors, he was the sixth-oldest player in the league this season. In two of the last three seasons, James suffered serious injuries after avoiding them for most of his career.

No athlete is immortal.