Dereliction of duty

Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman: You both swore an oath to your country to "solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." You have violated this oath by voting against a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Neither of you spoke in opposition to 10, count them, 10 separate investigations into the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, yet you both voted to block an investigation into the gravest internal threat to the security of our country in modern history, claiming that the matter is already being investigated. Your actions constitute a gross dereliction of duty. I believe you both are unfit to serve in public office. You both should resign immediately.

DAVID GRAY

Fayetteville

Need to know truth

I was saddened and upset to learn that United States senators who are members of the Republican Party have blocked the appointment of an independent commission to conduct an inquiry into the attack on our United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

Most Americans alive today remember the attack by foreign foes inspired by Osama bin Laden, an attack now remembered as 9/11. Shortly after that horrific event, leaders of the major political parties united to uncover and verify the origin of, and responsibility for, the event. An independent commission was appointed to determine what happened, and, equally important, what were the intelligence lapses, if any, that let our enemies succeed. Lapses were found. Holes were plugged, and not since has our democracy been internally attacked. Not, that is, until Jan. 6, 2021.

Each of us should be very concerned because the organizers, supporters, and possibly some participants of the Jan. 6 attack, whomever they may be, will never be known. We the people will never know who inspired the attack. That person or persons will never be held accountable. The people who instigated and led the attack will have no concerns about organizing another.

I ask this of Republicans and hope to have a reply from Senators Boozman and Cotton: Why do you not want your constituents, the people of Arkansas, and all citizens and residents of the United States, to know the truth about the Jan. 6 attack?

SAM HIGHSMITH

Little Rock

They're all our kids

A special thanks to Gwen Ford Faulkenberry for her piece on the transgender issue in the May 28 paper. The conversation she has launched gets past some of the rhetoric by our legislators.

She notes that black and white might not be the way to look at this issue. It's way too easy to use that standard with other people's children. As Faulkenberry says, they are all our children. I hope her piece generates some serious and thoughtful discussion.

BETTY McSWAIN

Fort Smith

Explain the rationale

Although the likelihood of voter fraud is low, I still support the concept of picture identification when voting. What I wonder about is the rationale to ban requirements for proof of vaccination that, in numerous venues, would curtail the spreading of a disease with the potential to kill or seriously undermine the health of thousands of Arkansans.

ROD NEAL

Little Rock

Forever in memories

I was saddened to hear about the recent passing of renowned rhythm and blues singer and songwriter Mr. Lloyd Price. While some may be unfamiliar with the name, Mr. Price's catalog includes more than 15 top-10 hits including "Stagger Lee," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," and the platinum-selling "Personality," which has been licensed for commercials, re-recorded by a cadre of artists and revived on the soundtrack for the Academy Award-nominated film "The Help."

Mr. Price was an astute businessman, having been a real trailblazer in the music industry and Black business empowerment. Of special note to us in this region, he was a Walmart vendor whose sweet potato cookie product at one time was sold in more than 300 Walmart stores.

Local nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Events Unlimited was birthed during a time of explosive growth in this area. When I contacted representatives of Lloyd Price to invite him to our very first activation in celebration of Black Music Month at the Rogers Public Library on June 23, 2009, I was humbled that he as a known Rock and Roll Hall Inductee would consider gracing us with his presence. He also graciously consented to share the stage with Stax and Motown Records legend and Grammy Trustees Award winner Mr. Al Bell, which made it all the more unforgettable as the two took a stroll down music's memory lane for one magical evening.

While many will be celebrating the gift of life in the face of a pandemic, I will pause to once again reflect upon Mr. Price's contributions to popular music, which reminds me of the importance in celebrating these artists while they are still around to receive their accolades. That is why we at NWA Events Unlimited have decided to dedicate the entire month of June to the legacy of Mr. Lloyd "Personality" Price because his walk, talk and smile will forever be in our memory.

GWEN KELLY

Bentonville

About good character

Being able to tell the truth used to be a sign of good character. These days it seems it also means that person is not a Republican congressman.

KATHY HODNETT

Mountain Home