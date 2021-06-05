Man sentenced for ATM thefts

LITTLE ROCK — A federal judge sentenced a Texas man to 36 months in prison Wednesday in Little Rock for his part in a pair of ATM thefts in Central Arkansas.

James Darron Miller Jr.of Dallas pleaded guilty in January to federal charges of transporting stolen money and conspiracy to transport money.

Miller was arrested in January 2020 along with three others — Antonio Denard Few, Christopher Landelle Burns and Steven Jadon Williams — after a grand jury indicted him on charges that he and the others drove to Arkansas to steal money from ATMs.

In court Wednesday, Miller apologized to his family, the court and Walmart, saying he took “full responsibility” for his actions. U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller also sentenced Miller to pay restitution.

On Jan. 17, 2019, Miller and his three co-defendants broke into a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Conway, used pry bars to break into an ATM and took $7,520, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Bart Dickinson.

On the same day, the four also broke into a Shell Super Store in Benton, removed the ATM from inside, broke into the store’s safe, and made off with more than $4,000 from the ATM and $1,500 from the safe, Dickinson said.

Miller, along with the co-defendants, also conspired to transport the stolen money across state lines, according to the indictment.

The defendants had also targeted Walmart Neighborhood Markets in Conway and three cities in Oklahoma from December 2018 to January 2019, according to the indictment.