• Paramount Pictures has temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise's seventh "Mission: Impossible" film after someone tested positive for coronavirus. "We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a Paramount spokesperson said Thursday in a statement. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation." The company provided no further details. In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the "Mission: Impossible" set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 6 feet away from others will be fired. The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

• Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, used a social media post Thursday to share her "queer" identity and call for allies to speak up against homophobia. "To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis het folks, please know that you are not alone," the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness." June is Pride Month in New York and elsewhere, with events scheduled throughout the month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall rebellion. Kennedy-Cuomo, the youngest of the three daughters that Cuomo has with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, has often used her social media accounts to advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, including those affected by sexual assault. She has also shared pictures of herself at Pride marches with family members including the governor, a Democrat who pushed for the successful passage of same-sex marriage legislation in the state in 2011. "I love, support and couldn't have more pride in Michaela," Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. In her post, Kennedy-Cuomo said filtering programs on social media platforms have at times made it harder to find content with key words such as "lesbian and bi." Kennedy-Cuomo urged people who need help with concerns about their sexuality to reach out to the Trevor Project, a national group providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.