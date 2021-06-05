Nebraska storms back to set up UA battle

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 19 Nebraska did top-ranked Arkansas one better in its opening game at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional late Friday.

The Cornhuskers fell behind Northeastern by four runs in the early innings -- one run more than the Razorbacks' deficit in the regional opener -- before rallying for an 8-6 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Cornhuskers (32-12) won for the 11th time in their last 12 games to set up a winner's bracket meeting against the SEC champion Razorbacks tonight at 8. The game will pit the Big Ten champion Huskers led by Will Bolt against his former coach at Nebraska, Arkansas' 19th-year Coach Dave Van Horn.

Nebraska will start right-hander Chance Hroch (5-2, 4.00 ERA) while Arkansas is leaning toward lefty Patrick Wicklander (5-1, 2.19).

"It's going to be a great environment," Bolt said. "Arkansas has got a really good team. They play at an extremely high level, especially in this venue. We just need to come out ready to rock from the first inning."

Two-way star Spencer Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, notched his 10th save by recording the final five outs.

Northeastern (36-11) will face NJIT in the afternoon elimination game.

Bolt called his players around him in the dugout and delivered a quick talk heading into the bottom of the third after the Huskies had grabbed their 4-0 lead.

"Well, I didn't really like the way we started the game," Bolt said. "I felt like we were a little on our heels, especially offensively. Give their starter credit. I really didn't think we came out with an aggressive mindset like we usually see."

That changed in the next inning.

Cam Chick cranked up the Nebraska offense with a three-run home run, his seventh of the year, and reliever Koty Frank (3-0) held the Huskies down by retiring 11 consecutive hitters in the middle of the game to allow Nebraska's bats to go to work.

"He had it all going on. He was working both sides of the plate with three pitches," Northeastern first baseman Ian Fair said of Frank.

Northeastern built its early lead against Nebraska lefty Cade Povich.

Third baseman Danny Crossen led off the second inning with a pull shot to left-center fielder for a solo home run, his first of the year. Malgeri followed with a double, but he was thrown out after tagging up on a one-out fly ball to center field on an 8-6-5 double play.

Northeastern extended its advantage with a big third inning as five consecutive batters reached base with one out.

The uprising started with leadoff man Jeff Costello's single, then Max Viera doubled him to third. Jared Dupere's single to right field scored both runners, and Scott Holzwasser walked behind him.

Both base runners read a wild pitch that caromed off catcher Griffin Everett and moved up a base, and they cleverly kept running as Everett struggled to locate the loose ball.

Crossen reached base on second baseman Brice Matthews' fielding error to keep the inning alive. Povich helped himself by picking a leaning Crossen off at first base, then escaped with just a 4-0 deficit by getting a ground ball out.

"We came out early and swung the bats really well," Northeastern Coach Mike Glavine said. "Nebraska took it to us in the middle innings."

The Huskers started their big comeback with a two-out rally in the fourth. Max Anderson reached on a fielder's choice ground ball for the second out against Sebastian Keane, then Matthews worked a walk. Chick smacked a three-run shot over the right field wall to make it a one-run game.

Jaxon Hallmark legged out a one-out triple to right-center in the fifth inning that did not reach the warning track and he tied it 4-4 on Schwellenbach's sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the sixth, Matthews singled and Chick walked. Both runners were in motion on a run and hit, pulling the shortstop toward second base, when Mojo Hagge bounced a ball right to the vacated area in the six hole. His single brought Matthews home and sent Chick to third, where he scored moments later on a balk call against Wyatt Scotti (4-2). Hagge came around on Joe Acker's two-out single to make it 7-4.