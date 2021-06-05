Walmart to close on Thanksgiving

Walmart Inc. will once again close all its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Nov. 25 this year.

The company said in a news release Friday that the closings, for the second year in a row, are a way to thank its store employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities," said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S.

"[Walmart founder] Sam Walton said, 'Our people make the difference,' and that's never been more true than it is right now," Smith said.

The Bentonville-based retailer did not say how the closures would affect its plans for Black Friday, which is considered by many to be the start of the Christmas shopping season. In recent years, retailers including Walmart have started their Black Friday "doorbuster" sales on Thanksgiving evening.

Walmart said it will release store hours for Nov. 26 at a later date. Its stores will be open during their regular posted hours on Nov. 24.

-- Serenah McKay

Walmart Angus beef heads to 500 stores

The first Angus beef products from Walmart Inc.'s own meat supply chain are rolling into meat cases at nearly 500 stores in the Southeast.

The Bentonville-based retailer said this week that high-quality items such as filet mignon, T-bone, porterhouse, rib-eye, short ribs and chuck roast are headed for stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Sold under the McClaren Farms brand, the all-natural, no-hormone beef is the fruit of an endeavor Walmart began two years ago. Customer demand for more transparency about where their meat comes from spurred the company to create a supply chain that brings Angus beef from pastures to stores and, ultimately, to tables.

The new supply-chain model also benefits ranchers by creating steady demand, Walmart said.

All McClaren Farms beef is raised by U.S. ranchers, the company said. Walmart collaborated on the project with Bob McClaren, a Texas rancher who helped the retailer source cattle raised on family farms and ranches.

"No bigger paradigm change has taken place in the beef industry," McClaren said in the release.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls 0.37, ends at 645.08

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 645.08, down 0.37.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 2.7%. ArcBest Corp. shares fell 9.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.