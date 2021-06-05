Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Kevin McCormick, 20, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery and theft of property. McCormick was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Douglas Houston, 49, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Houston was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Lorenzo McCullough, 35, of Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and kidnapping. McCullough was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• William Beil, 72, of 654 Daisy Lane in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Beil was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Gabriel Paul, 20, of 2703 Hyatt Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Paul was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.